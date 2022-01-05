MCPS will open two hours late on Wednesday

Montgomery County schools will open two hours late on Wednesday.

MCPS officials made the announcement shortly before 5 a.m., anticipating freezing rain that would create a slick morning commute.

In its announcement, MCPS also wrote that the decision was made “due to the ongoing work to remove ice and snow” following winter weather earlier in the week.

The National Weather Service had issued an advisory warning of the threat of freezing rain. But by 7:30 a.m., the National Weather Service reported that the “threat for freezing rain has diminished” and “dry conditions are expected for most of the morning commute.”

The school district canceled classes on Monday and Tuesday due to snow and poor road conditions in parts of the county. Students had been on their winter break since Dec. 23 prior to Monday.

On Wednesday, all morning pre-kindergarten and half-day head start programs were canceled. Any school activities scheduled before 10:30 a.m. were canceled. Student bus service operated on a two-hour delay.

Administrative offices opened on their normal schedule and day care programs in school buildings were allowed to open as normal.