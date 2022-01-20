MCPS will have two-hour delay on Thursday

Montgomery County Public Schools said Wednesday night that it will open two hours late on Thursday because of snow forecast for the Washington, D.C., area.

The district said in a community message that bus service will be provided with a two-hour delayed schedule.

Morning prekindergarten, morning half-day Head Start, other morning half-day programs and field trips are canceled.

Any other activities and programs that start by 10:30 a.m. are canceled.

The central and administrative offices will open two hours late.

Child-care programs in school buildings might open by 9 a.m.

MCPS said it will watch the weather conditions and expects to reevaluate by 7 a.m. if it needs to make any changes.