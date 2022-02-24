MCPS will extend school year two days to make up for snow days in January

Getty Images

Montgomery County Public Schools’ academic year will be extended two days to make up for a series of snow days earlier this year. A scheduled day off for students in April also has become a school day.

In a community message on Thursday, MCPS Interim Superintendent Monifa McKnight wrote that the school year, originally scheduled to end June 15, will now end June 17.

June 15 was going to be an early release day, but it will now be a full day of classes. June 17 will be an early release day, the message said.

Additionally, April 1 will be a school day with an early release. It was originally scheduled to be a professional day for teachers for grading.

The changes to the calendar have to be made because MCPS was closed for several days in January due to weather.

State law requires school districts to have at least 180 days of instruction each school year. MCPS generally builds its calendar with 182 instructional days. It needs to make up three days, as of Thursday.

To avoid having to make up more days, the school board earlier this month approved a plan that will allow MCPS to use virtual instruction instead of taking days off for inclement weather. The decision will be made on a case-by-case basis, and classes could still be canceled if the weather causes severe problems, MCPS officials have said.

If the virtual model is used, classes will operate on a two-hour delay schedule to give teachers a chance to prepare and allow students and families time to adjust.

MCPS officials said the Maryland State Department of Education approved the virtual plan and that it only applies to this academic year. MCPS will consider whether to use the model in future years.

Caitlynn Peetz can be reached at caitlynn.peetz@bethesdamagazine.com