MCPS updates plan for fall semester
‘Greater emphasis on flexibility’ and extension of lunch time included
In a community message on Monday, Montgomery County Public Schools officials announced several changes to its plan for the fall semester, including an extended lunch break and “a greater emphasis on flexibility.”
The six changes listed in Monday’s message were made after the school district received “thousands” of messages from staff members, parents and community members.
The changes announced Monday were:
• On Wednesday afternoons, middle and high school students will have virtual check-ins with their teachers. Previously, the school district proposed 20-minute mandatory classes.
• Elementary classes will be recorded to provide “a greater emphasis on flexibility” for students who can’t participate in live lessons. It says precautions will be in place to “ensure confidentiality and privacy,” but does not elaborate.
• Middle and high school lunch periods will be lengthened by 15 minutes, to 75 minutes, to ensure students who need to get meals from a meal site have time to travel to and from the site. Elementary lunches will be extended 15 minutes, as well, to 90 minutes.
• Middle and high school teachers will have more planning time “to increase preparation for virtual instruction,” the message said. It did not elaborate, aside from saying the school district will provide more flexibility and will be “prioritizing teacher planning and collaboration time on Wednesday afternoons” at all levels.
• Montgomery College classes for high school students will begin before 9 a.m. and after 2:30 p.m. to avoid conflict with high school classes.
• In the previous version of the fall plan, middle and high school students were scheduled to take odd class periods (first, third, fifth and seventh) on one day, and even class periods (second, fourth, sixth and eighth) the other. The new version switches high school schedules so first through fourth periods are on the same day, and fifth through eighth are on the next. Middle schools will have a choice between the previous and new schedules.
MCPS last month announced that it will hold no in-person classes through at least the first semester of the academic year, which concludes at the end of January. During a school board meeting on Aug. 6, Superintendent Jack Smith said if local health conditions improve dramatically before then, and local health officials say it is OK, it is possible students could return to facilities sooner.
In Monday’s message, school district leaders wrote that they are working with local health officials to determine if special education students and English language learners can receive some instruction in person. An update is expected by mid-September, according to the message.
An MCPS spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment on Monday.
The school board is expected to vote to finalize the fall plan on Aug. 25. Monday’s community message says students will receive their final schedules for the fall the next day.
Other updates in Monday’s message were:
• High school seniors can have portraits taken for the yearbook, beginning in mid-September. Each school will provide more information to their families.
• The Aug. 25 SAT exam, which was to be administered in MCPS facilities, has been canceled. MCPS hopes to provide school day testing in September and October, and on some Saturdays throughout the fall and winter. The possible Saturdays are: Sept. 26, Oct. 3, Nov. 7 and Dec. 5.
• Breakfasts and lunches will be available for students to pick up from designated sites throughout the fall. MCPS is finalizing the number of meal sites and operational procedures.
• MCPS plans to use “a more traditional grading system” in the fall semester, compared to the pass/incomplete model used in the spring. However, it anticipates having to “adjust our grading system in certain areas.”
• The school district plans to offer training to parents to help them support their children during remote learning. MCPS has also compiled a “checklist” to help students and families prepare for the first day of school.
The school year is scheduled to begin Aug. 31, with teachers reporting on Aug. 24.
