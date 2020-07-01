MCPS to review its awards to ensure names ‘reflect the values of the system’
Community members have raised concern about Marian Greenblatt Teacher of the Year honor
File photo
In a unanimous vote this week, the Montgomery County Board of Education directed district officials to comprehensively review the names of awards it presents to staff members, students and community members to ensure they “reflect the values of the system.”
The move is the latest in a growing list of local requests to identify and rename facilities, roads, parks and, now, awards that might honor slave owners or segregationists.
The resolution the school board passed on Monday said the review of award names was prompted by “the important conversations taking place in our country about race, history, and our common future.”
It said many of the district’s awards are named after local and national historical figures, but does not identify any possible changes.
The school district’s top honor for teachers, however, is named after Marian Greenblatt, a former school board member who opposed efforts to integrate schools. In her first term on the board, Greenblatt was part of a push to abolish a black culture course for educators, change racial integration policies and cut the school district’s “minority relations committee,” according to news reports from the 1980s.
Each year, MCPS presents its Marian Greenblatt Teacher of the Year award to one educator. The award is funded by the Marian Greenblatt Education Fund.
School board member Pat O’Neill said community members recently flagged the award as problematic, but the board is “not singling that award out.”
“We’re going to take a look at it, as well as all awards, and have a holistic look with a lens toward MCPS values,” O’Neill said.
A report is due by January 2021.
Greenblatt was a teacher in Staten Island, New York, and later a history instructor at Hampton Institute, a historically black college in Virginia, according to her biography on the Marian Greenblatt Education Fund website. She taught at the University of Maryland and, after serving on the school board, was directed by President Ronald Reagan as director of the Presidential Academic Fitness Award Program.
“As a Board member, Dr. Greenblatt worked hard to raise academic standards for students, eliminate frivolous courses, decrease class sizes, increase the budget allocated to the classroom, teachers and books, and eliminate truancy,” the biography says. “She was a strong proponent of the Advanced Placement Program and sponsored the rule giving extra credit in the grade point average to students who took more difficult courses. In all disciplines she wished to add rigor to the curriculum, such as by mandating homework.”