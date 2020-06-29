 MCPS will provide free breakfast and lunch to kids all summer
MCPS to provide free breakfast, lunch to children throughout summer

Nearly 100 sites will operate as distribution centers

Bethesda Beat Staff Report
Beginning July 6, MCPS will add about 50 new sites to distribute free meals to students and Montgomery County children.

From 10 a.m. to noon on weekdays (excluding Thursdays), MCPS will operate 68 meal sites to provide free breakfast and lunch to children.

Thirty sites run by community organizations will also distribute free meals.

In a community message Thursday night, MCPS wrote that it has not received a waiver from the federal government to provide dinner meals, The district had previously obtained a waiver to provide dinner meals during the school year, but that waiver does not extend into the summer.

If MCPS receives a waiver at any point in the summer, it will begin providing dinners, as well, the school district wrote.

Meals will be provided on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, with all meal sites closed on Thursdays. Two days’ worth of meals will be provided on Wednesdays.

As of Friday afternoon, MCPS had distributed more than 3 million free meals to children since school buildings closed in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.







