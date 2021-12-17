MCPS tightens COVID-19 guidance on sports, extracurriculars as winter break approaches

Montgomery County Public Schools has tightened coronavirus guidance on sports and extracurricular activities less than a week before winter break, and as cases are rising across the county.

Teams will now be required to suspend activities for 14 days if there are three or more active positive cases, according to an email from the school system. Earlier this week, MCPS had issued guidance stating that teams would have to stop playing if there were five or more active cases.

The guidance comes following a series of outbreaks on multiple teams at four county high schools.

In-person, nonathletic extracurricular activities outside school will also be suspended between Monday and Jan. 7, the email announced. However, daycare programs and other community uses of buildings can continue.

Games for winter sports are canceled during winter break, between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, but optional practices are allowed, according to the email.

Other practices and games not during winter break can continue.

The email from MCPS also stated that COVID-19 screening testing, which currently happens in 209 schools, would be expanded in January.

