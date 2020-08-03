MCPS, teachers union reach impasse on contract negotiations
After one-month extension, mediation, contract expired July 31
After nine months of negotiations, Montgomery County Public Schools and the local teachers union appear to have reached an official impasse, unable to reach an agreement for a new contract.
In a blog post on Saturday, the Montgomery County Education Association, which represents more than 14,000 local teachers, wrote that “despite our efforts to reach an agreement, MCPS demonstrated an unwillingness to make improvements in key areas” including increased transparency in staffing allocations and allowing educators to use “professional judgment in the use of planning time.”
MCPS spokeswoman Gboyinde Onijala on Monday declined to comment.
An impasse on contract negotiations would let state officials examine the negotiation process, proposals and counterproposals, and issue a binding decision about issues still in dispute.
In an effort to avoid impasse, during the last week of June, days before the current three-year contract was set to expire, the Montgomery County school board authorized a one-month extension, to July 31.
On July 28, MCPS requested that the groups file for impasse, according to the MCEA blog post.
The negotiation process has been contentious from the beginning. Union officials attributed the problems to lackadaisical and untimely responses to proposals by MCPS. School district staff members said a new bargaining method forces the two sides to work from an “adversarial perspective,” which means “it’s going to take things longer to progress.”
Previously, the union used “interest-based bargaining,” in which the parties work together to find a “win-win” agreement. This year, MCEA is using “a more traditional approach to bargaining where we will exchange proposals with MCPS,” according to an October statement from the union.
In June, both sides agreed to recruit Montgomery County Del. Gabriel Acevero to act as an unpaid unofficial mediator to help resolve conflicts.
Union President Chris Lloyd said in June that he expects the next contract to span two years rather than the traditional three.
The MCEA blog post on Saturday said MCPS was expected to share a joint letter to file for impasse by Monday.
Caitlynn Peetz can be reached at caitlynn.peetz@bethesdamagazine.com