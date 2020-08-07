 MCPS surpasses 4 million meals provided during pandemic
Meals are provided at about 100 sites in county

By Caitlynn Peetz Follow @CaitlynnPeetz14
MCPS has distributed more than 4 million meals to children in Montgomery County.

Since the coronavirus pandemic closed schools in mid-March, Montgomery County Public Schools has provided more than 4 million free meals to children.

As of Wednesday, the school district had provided 4,013,984 meals at its approximately 100 sites throughout the county. MCPS does not distribute meals on Thursdays, but provides two on Wednesdays.

From 10 a.m. to noon on weekdays (excluding Thursdays), MCPS operates more than 60 meal sites to provide free meals to children.

Thirty sites run by community organizations also distribute free meals.

Children younger than 18 and MCPS students of any age can receive the meals; student identification is not needed. Each site has both a drive-thru and walk-up format. Children receive breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks.

A list of MCPS meal distribution sites is available on the school district’s website.

