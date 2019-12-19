MCPS Superintendent Unveils $2.8 Billion Budget Proposal
Funds included for after-school activities, mental health
MCPS Superintendent Jack Smith presents his recommended FY 2021 operating budget.
Via MCPS
The Montgomery County school district’s top official has proposed a $2.8 billion budget for the next fiscal year — a 4.5% increase from the current budget.
Superintendent Jack Smith on Wednesday gave a high-level overview of his proposal. It includes money to serve more pre-kindergarten students, create three new regional International Baccalaureate programs and add mental health support employees at some schools.
“We believe these enhancements … are critical to diminishing disparities in student outcomes and ensuring all students succeed,” Smith said during his presentation. “… On its face, a budget is a technical document, but at its core, it is a road map that reflects the system’s priorities for the next year.”
The current fiscal year’s budget totals $2.68 billion, about $121 million less than Smith’s recommendation for next year’s budget.
About $1.8 billion of the proposed $2.8 billion budget would be funded by the local government, according to Smith’s budget proposal, a $72 million increase from the current budget.
Much of the increase in the budget was attributed to contract negotiations with teachers and support staff.
Contract negotiations with the teachers’ union and support staff union are ongoing and occur every three years.
About $2.2 billion, or 81% of the budget, is allocated for staff salaries and benefits.
“Depending on the outcome of negotiations, a budget amendment may be needed to either add funds or realign funds from other areas,” the recommended budget says.
Smith’s budget would add 377 full-time teaching positions to respond to enrollment growth.
The school district’s enrollment is 165,267 students this year and is expected to grow to more than 167,000 for the 2020-21 school year.
Smith’s budget includes about 135 new general teaching positions, 134 special education teaching positions and about 38 to serve English language learners. Additionally, the budget includes 30 new bus driver and bus aide positions and three psychologists.
Other highlights of the budget are:
- A new after-school supervision structure to “ensure student safety beyond the bell.” Money for the initiative was added after junior varsity football players at Damascus High School were raped by teammates in a school locker room. The locker room was left unattended for more than 20 minutes, and that’s when the assaults occurred, according to investigators. About $215,000 is designated for security guards’ overtime to monitor high school events. Six full-time security assistant “rover” positions are included in the budget; they will primarily respond on an as-needed basis to elementary schools.
- Snowden Farm Elementary School, the district’s newest elementary school in Clarksburg, will have an additional grade level next year, according to Smith’s budget. Now a kindergarten through fourth-grade school, Smith has proposed adding staff so the school can serve fifth-grade students.
- $10,000 is allocated for staff training in Lauryn’s Law, which requires that school counselors receive proper training to spot warning signs of mental illness, trauma, violence or substance abuse.
- A $1.95 million investment in an “Equity and Innovation Fund” that will distribute funds to “more highly impacted schools and schools with identified needs,” according to Smith’s budget. Staff in schools across the county will be able to apply for funds to “implement innovative proposals.”
- About $400,000 is allocated for “contractual services” for work with nonprofit organizations to “leverage their expertise” in “community engagement.”
- Nearly $1 million is allocated in the budget for a new student information system. The budget document does not elaborate.
- There are two new full-time positions in the Office of the Deputy Superintendent, totaling $384,682, to “support the systemwide work” of the office.
The school board will begin vetting the FY 2021 budget in January. Several public hearings will be held for community members to give their input before the board “tentatively adopts” the budget on Feb. 10. It will then be sent to the County Council for consideration.
“Each dollar of the proposed $2.8 billion budget is critical to ensuring we serve students well and improve educational outcomes for all MCPS students,” Smith said. “Our students are counting on us.”
In November, the school board voted to approve a $1.82 billion, six-year construction plan. Smith at the time said he has “very real anxiety” about getting full funding from the county government for that budget.
Caitlynn Peetz can be reached at caitlynn.peetz@bethesdamagazine.com