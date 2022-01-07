MCPS schools to open two hours late on Friday

Montgomery County Public Schools will open two hours late on Friday, according to a notice the district sent Thursday night.

The National Weather Service says Montgomery County could get up to 4 inches of snow on Thursday night and Friday morning.

This will be the fourth time this week that weather conditions have affected the school schedule.

Classes were canceled on Monday and Tuesday after a snowstorm. The start of school was delayed by two hours on Wednesday in anticipation of freezing rain.

On Friday, MCPS bus service will be on a schedule that’s delayed two hours.

Morning prekindergarten and half-day Head Start and other morning half-day programs are canceled, along with field trips.

Any activities that usually start by 10:30 a.m. are canceled, too.

The administrative offices at schools and the central office will open at their regular time.

Day care programs at schools will be open on their regular schedule.

The district said it will monitor weather conditions overnight and report any changes by 5 a.m. on Friday.