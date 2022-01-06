MCPS school bus driver shortage will continue on Thursday

File photo

A shortage of bus drivers in Montgomery County Public Schools will continue on Thursday, the district said Wednesday night.

The district and families scrambled on Wednesday morning when nearly 100 bus routes were canceled at the last minute as drivers “called out unexpectedly,” according to district spokesman Chris Cram. Many students were already at their stops, waiting for rides, when MCPS announced the changes.

In a message to MCPS families shared Wednesday night, the district reported that 75 out of 1,228 bus routes were affected Wednesday morning and 82 out of 1,228 routes were affected in the afternoon.

“… [W]e expect to experience similar situations with previous staffing shortages, and COVID-related absences,” the message said.

The district said it is “exploring numerous recruiting options and a variety of other strategies.”

MCPS encouraged parents and caregivers on affected routes to take children to and from school if they can. If they cannot, they should contact the school. Students will be given an excused absence if they can’t get to school because of a canceled bus route.

The district posted a list of 86 routes that will be affected on Thursday. The list included the route number and the school for each. A similar list posted about route cancellations on Wednesday included only route numbers, leaving some parents unsure which schools were affected.

MCPS pledged in its message on Wednesday night to:

• Communicate specific routes and schools that are affected

• Prioritize routes that serve students with special needs

• Use available employees to drive multiple routes for one school

• Use available support staff member and supervisors to cover routes

The district is advertising for bus drivers, who can receive full-time benefits for working 20 to 40 hours a week. The starting pay is $19.53 an hour.