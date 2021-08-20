MCPS says precautions in place for ‘Back-to-School Jam’ at mall

File photo

As an uptick in COVID-19 cases takes hold across the region, some parents are questioning the school district’s decision to hold an in-person back-to-school event this weekend.

On Saturday, MCPS plans to hold a “Back-to-School Jam” in Wheaton, in which families can meet district staff members face-to-face, ask questions and receive information about the school system.

There will also be a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic, games for children and music, according to a flier advertising the event.

Some parents have questioned the decision to hold the in-person event and to invite all students and families so close to the start of the school year as cases rise.

In a recent interview, Steve Johnsen said he and his kindergartener will not attend, but the event makes him question the district’s ability to follow the necessary precautions to reopen schools safely.

“I was concerned when I heard about an event that was inviting the entire county to a single location, when cases are rising and we’re headed in the wrong direction,” Johnsen said. “It just seems unwise and not well thought out.”

MCPS spokeswoman Gboyinde Onijala said this week, however, that there will be several precautions in place to ensure attendees’ safety, and emphasized the importance of meeting with families who may be new to the district or who need help. It’s an opportunity, she added, to “make face-to-face connections we wouldn’t be able to virtually.”

Onijala said most of the events will be outdoors, masks are required and large groups congregating in one area will be discouraged. Indoor events will be limited to things that need privacy — like the vaccination clinic, she said.

“Our goal absolutely is to keep everyone safe. … It’s particularly important this year for us to have some sort of back-to-school event because many families are newly engaged with the school system, so understanding how to navigate such a large system can be challenging for many families,” Onijala said. “It’s a chance to connect with families and provide them with critical information they need as we gear up for the return of students for in-person learning.”

Since community members began raising concerns about the event, MCPS has added language to its social media posts to clarify that most events will be outdoors.

Still, online message boards have been abuzz for weeks as commenters argue the event’s merits. Some have said it’s “ridiculous” to host a large event, likely drawing groups of children younger than 12 who can’t be vaccinated. Others argue that schools will be just as crowded, if not more so, when they open in less than two weeks.

After reducing the number of new cases per day to single digits in June, Montgomery County in August is averaging more than 100 new cases per day, a comparable level last seen in February. However, the county’s test positivity rate (3%) and percentage of hospital beds used by COVID-19 patients (3.8%) remain low.

Johnsen said he hopes people are still mindful that their actions, as concerns about COVID-19 variants continue, affect the entire community.

“I know people say if you don’t want to go, don’t go, and I understand that. But the problem is that if I don’t go, but you have a large number of people that go to my daughter’s school that do go, the virus spreads, and then that child goes to school and then it goes to my daughter, who didn’t go to the event. That’s how it spreads,” Johnsen said. “In the end, we’re a community and we have to think about each other, and we have to be mindful that our actions are going to affect others.”

The Back-to-School Jam will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Westfield Wheaton mall.

Free shuttles to the event will be provided to the event beginning at 9 a.m. from Gaithersburg, Montgomery Blair, Paint Branch, Richard Montgomery and Seneca Valley high schools. The shuttles will return people to the schools between 1 and 2 p.m.