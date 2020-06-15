MCPS says it’s not ready for in-person summer school, graduations
Meal distribution will continue through summer
In a message to community members Sunday night, Montgomery County Public Schools wrote that because the county remains in the first phase of reopening, the school district will not yet allow in-person summer programs or graduations.
Last week, state officials announced that jurisdictions across Maryland could begin having some in-person school-related activities as Maryland continues to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. Montgomery County, however, remains in its first phase of reopening and is behind much of the rest of the state’s progress.
In its message Sunday night, MCPS wrote that it will not yet begin allowing face-to-face summer programming, graduations or outdoor athletic practices.
MCPS also wrote that child care facilities in school buildings will not yet reopen.
MCPS wrote that the staff is working with local health officials to “determine whether MCPS can begin certain activities and programs … after the county transitions to the next phase.”
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich has said he expects Montgomery County to begin the second phase of reopening this week, but he has not given a date.
The distribution of free meals to children will continue throughout the summer.
Students of all ages and children younger than 18 can pick up bags of breakfast, lunch and dinner daily from 10 a.m. to noon at more than 40 sites across the county.
If a student needs a laptop or mobile WiFi hotspot this summer, those items can be picked up between 10 a.m. and noon on weekdays at 45 W. Gude Drive in Rockville.