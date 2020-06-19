MCPS says it will ‘do our part’ to find budget savings
School district asked to hold off on using some of its county funding
Montgomery County Public Schools leaders are working to see where they can save money in the next year’s budget to help balance a countywide budget suffering because of the economic fallout of the coronavirus.
On Wednesday, less than a week after the school board gave its final approval to the $2.8 billion Fiscal Year 2021 budget, County Executive Marc Elrich sent a memo to the school district asking officials to “identify opportunities to reduce spending.”
With the county expecting a shortfall of up to $600 million in tax revenue for the current and next fiscal years, county departments are being directed to cut 6% of their approved budgets for next year.
MCPS was also directed to find money it could not spend from the approved Fiscal Year 2021 budget and instead spend the next year. MCPS was not given a specific percentage to reach.
Because MCPS was funded at maintenance of effort, it could not legally be required to cut from its approved budget. Maintenance of effort is a state law that requires the county government to fund the school district at least at the same level per-pupil as the previous year.
“As always, we will work with our county leaders to do our part,” MCPS wrote in a statement. “It is important to know that the law has restriction/limitations on schools funding and what can be pulled once allocated. However, we can save funds to put toward next year’s operating budget.”
The statement says MCPS “engages in this practice every year” and saved $25 million from the Fiscal Year 2020 budget to help fund the next budget.
The statement does not say where district officials expect to find savings.
In his letter to MCPS Superintendent Jack Smith, Elrich wrote that the cuts will “help avoid the need for more drastic actions later in FY21, will mitigate negative impacts to the FY22 budget, and will help maintain the County’s financial sustainability.”
Montgomery County Budget Director Rich Madaleno could be reached for comment on Friday.
The adopted MCPS budget is a $75 million increase from the current year’s budget, but about $49 million less than what the school board originally proposed.
Cut from the budget were 33.5 new or unfilled administrative or support professional positions. No existing jobs were eliminated, Smith said during a recent school board meeting, but some vacant positions will not be filled and new positions will not be established this year.
Similarly, 65 new general education teacher positions previously budgeted to accommodate enrollment growth were cut from the budget.
