.MCPS reviewing costs associated with high school graduation

The Montgomery County school board this week authorized a study of fees high school seniors have to pay for activities associated with graduation.
In high schools across the county, it is common practice for MCPS students to pay fees for celebrations and items like caps and gowns for graduation. The fees vary across schools, school board members said on Tuesday, and the goal is to “eliminate disparities” across the district.
“My main point is that everyone is graduating from the same system, so whatever the contribution is … should be the same from every high school,” school board Vice President Brenda Wolff said.
The resolution, passed unanimously, charges MCPS Superintendent Jack Smith with reviewing all “senior fees” and what they are used for at each school. It also asks Smith to establish “practices and procedures” at each school to “ensure equitable access to senior year traditions, ceremonies and celebrations regardless of a student’s financial circumstances.”
A report is due by the end of April.
“Families can feel pressure to ensure that their child(ren) has a graduation experience comparable to their peers,” the resolution said. “For families impacted by strained financial circumstances, this pressure can color the graduation experience for the family.”
Smith said he was unsure what, if any, discrepancies exist in senior fees, but it is “an important question” to explore
Student school board member Nate Tinbite said there is a “big, big, big discrepancy.”
“If there has to be a charge, everyone should have the same charge and there shouldn’t be a difference between schools,” Tinbite said.
