MCPS leaders say school safety requires communication, restorative justice practices

For roughly 90 minutes Monday night, Montgomery County Public School officials repeated the broad message: communication from parents and community members is an important pillar of ensuring public schools countywide are safe.

The discussion was part of a MCPS forum on safety, in light of multiple incidents in recent months, causing concern from parents and others around the county and nation. That includes the shooting that left four students dead at Oxford High School in Michigan. Local recent incidents include:

An alleged stabbing at Montgomery Blair High School in early November

A football game being disrupted and canceled at Seneca Valley High School in October

In November, a student at Northwood High School turned himself in after police said they found ammunition and that he might have brought a gun to school.

Multiple school leaders outlined what they were doing inside schools — from restorative justice to social and emotional courses for younger students — and outside them, in order to address school violence.

Officials showed no sign that they were interested in reinstating school resource officers, which were pulled from schools by county officials earlier this year. Instead, they talked about more counseling and mental health resources for kids, and the “community engagement officer” model, where police are stationed around school campuses and are able to respond to incidents, if needed.

In her opening remarks, Interim Superintendent Monifa McKnight emphasized that it “takes a community” to keep the entire school system safe, an idea oft-repeated during the forum.

Community members were allowed to submit questions in advance, which were fielded by officials throughout the forum. There was no formal question and answer period.

Christina Conolly, director for psychological services within MCPS, said that students face great socialization challenges after being away from school buildings for 18 months. But even before the pandemic, MCPS officials were working to develop courses and instruction around suicide prevention and a social emotional learning curriculum, she said.

“I know there’s a lot of rumors that this started around the pandemic… this has actually been going around for the last three years,” Conolly said.

She added that in order for parents to tell the difference between regular adolescent behavior and anxiety or unhealthy behavior, it’s important to look for actual changes in their mannerisms or overall behavior, outside of what could be considered “a bad day.”

Officials described potential threats and responding to social emotional needs in three categories: threats to the school community, supporting students’ mental health and tracking social media posts.

Peter Moran, chief of teaching, learning and schools within MCPS, said each situation is treated based on the nuances and potential severity, when determining whether to interact with county police or other supporting agencies.

Regarding potentially dangerous social media posts, Moran said school officials contact county police, who then assess the level of the threat and determine if a response is needed.

Edward Clarke, director of School Safety and Security for MCPS, said the community can help schools in their response to social media posts: report it to a school administrator, teacher or any school official they trust.

“If you see something, say something, but more importantly, do something,” Clarke said about that latter point.

Multiple officials said Monday that restorative justice is an important piece of the puzzle in improving school safety. Shauna-Kay Jorandby, director of Student Engagement, Behavioral Health and Academics in the office of Teaching, Learning and Schools, said that practice not only allows kids to focus on conflict resolution but also promotes self-care and a better approach than seeing the same kids in administrative offices for repeated offenses.

Jorandby admitted that some schools systemwide are further ahead of the implementation of restorative justice than others. Some have been practicing it for five years, and some have just begun in the past year or so. But it’s important to keep promoting it systemwide, she said.

“It really focuses beyond discipline, it allows students to take what I like to call true accountability … it’s about making sure that we help to address what caused the root of the problem in the first place,” Jorandby said.

As weapons in schools have also been a focal point of incidents not only locally but nationwide, officials also said it’s important for parents to practice gun safety. Montgomery County Police Assistant Chief Carmen Facciolo said there are many resources parents can use to better protect their loved ones and prevent violent incidents occurring, like the one at Oxford High School near Detroit, Michigan.

Facciolo said it’s a good practice to keep guns locked up, unloaded and in a hidden location, and separate from ammunition, in order to prevent shootings like the one at Oxford.

Two more community forums on school safety are planned for next year, in March and June.

Steve Bohnel can be reached at steve.bohnel@bethesdamagazine.com