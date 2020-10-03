MCPS investigating after Poolesville High teacher shares porn during virtual class
Counselors available for students following incident
Poolesville High School
Via MCPS
Montgomery County Public Schools officials say they are investigating after a Poolesville High School teacher shared a screen containing pornographic images during a virtual class on Friday.
In a message to families Friday night, Poolesville High Principal Mark Carothers wrote that the “incident” occurred during a seventh-period class.
Carothers wrote that the teacher had “inappropriate content up on his screen at the beginning of class,” including “explicit images and language.” He did not elaborate. Screenshots of the incident shared with Bethesda Beat and on social media show that the male teacher was sharing his screen, which was on the website Pornhub.
In an interview Friday night, MCPS spokeswoman Gboyinde Onijala said the school district is investigating and will take “appropriate” disciplinary action at the conclusion of the inquiry.
In his message to families, Carothers said many students took pictures or screenshots of the inappropriate images, and they were likely shared with students who were not in the class.
Counselors are available for students “who may need to speak with someone,” Carothers wrote.
MCPS began the academic year in a fully virtual model on Aug. 31. Classes are being conducted via the conferencing platform Zoom until local COVID-19 data improve.
