MCPS hires its first medical officer

Seven months after committing to hire a medical professional to guide Montgomery County Public Schools during the COVID-19 pandemic, the school board on Thursday hired someone to fill the position.

In a unanimous vote, the school board appointed Dr. Patricia Kapunan to be the district’s medical officer.

She will be a liaison to the county and state health departments, Interim Superintendent Monifa McKnight said in an interview with Bethesda Beat in September.

Kapunan will review recommendations made by the departments, as well as federal guidance for school districts, to provide “recommendations regarding multi-layered prevention strategies” for virus spread in schools.

Kapunan will also offer guidance about quarantine and contact tracing, McKnight said, as well as manage the mental health needs of students.

MCPS did not immediately respond to a request for information on Friday about Kapunan’s salary.

Kapunan is currently the medical director of the Adolescent Health Center at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C. She is also the medical director of the Montgomery County school-based health program, according to her resume, which MCPS provided to Bethesda Beat.

Kapunan is an assistant professor at George Washington University’s School of Medicine and Health Science.

Previously, she served 12 years as an active duty pediatrician and adolescent medicine specialist in the United States Army.

Kapunan has a bachelor’s of science degree from McGill University. She also has a master’s degree in public health and a doctorate degree, both from Tufts University.

The hire comes about two months after MCPS’ tumultuous return from winter break, and just days before the district dismisses for spring break.

In January, as the omicron variant of COVID-19 spread, MCPS struggled with a large number of students and staff members testing positive or needing to quarantine due to an exposure. The situation got so bad that some, including county government leaders, questioned whether MCPS could manage to keep its buildings open.

The district largely did, though some schools closed temporarily.

Throughout the pandemic, MCPS has been criticized for its handling of changing situations, guidance and variants. School buildings were closed for about a year, and MCPS was among the last in the country to fully reopen, according to national data.

Its quarantine guidelines changed often and were more restrictive than other districts at the start of the school year.

But others have praised the district for being cautious and say the prioritization of safety has helped keep cases in schools low.

Kapunan will provide oversight to MCPS’ health response. Previously, MCPS, like most other school districts, did not have a health professional on staff responsible for related decisions.

