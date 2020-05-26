MCPS high schools set dates for virtual graduations
Districtwide event June 7; school ceremonies to follow
Montgomery County high schools will hold virtual graduation ceremonies for their students between June 8 and 12, following a districtwide celebration on June 7.
All MCPS graduations will be held virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Last week, the school district announced it will hold an online celebration for all students on June 7, headlined by speaker José Andrés of Bethesda, founder of World Central Kitchen.
Each school will also hold its own ceremony for students, beginning with Clarksburg High on June 8 and ending with Gaithersburg High on June 12.
Each school will send out community messages about how and when students can pick up graduation caps and gowns if they have not yet done so.
Individual schools’ celebrations, which will be streamed online, are as follows:
June 8:
Clarksburg High School, 10 a.m.
Regional Institute for Children & Adolescents (RICA), 10 a.m.
Thomas S. Wootton High School, noon
Damascus High School, 2 p.m.
Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School, 4 p.m.
Col. Zadok Magruder High School, 7 p.m.
June 9:
Winston Churchill High School, 10 a.m.
Poolesville High School, noon
Albert Einstein High School, 2 p.m.
Quince Orchard High School, 4 p.m.
Rockville High School, 7 p.m.
June 10:
Paint Branch High School, 10 a.m.
Seneca Valley High School, noon
Wheaton High School, 2 p.m.
James Hubert Blake High School, 4 p.m.
Northwest High School, 7 p.m.
June 11:
Sherwood High School, 10 a.m.
Montgomery Blair High School, noon
Walter Johnson High School, 2 p.m.
Springbrook High School, 4 p.m.
Northwood High School, 7 p.m.
June 12:
Longview School, 10 a.m.
Rock Terrace School, 10 a.m.
John F. Kennedy High School, 10 a.m.
Watkins Mill High School, noon
Walt Whitman High School, 2 p.m.
Alternative Education Programs, 4 p.m.
Richard Montgomery High School, 4 p.m.
Gaithersburg High School, 7 p.m.