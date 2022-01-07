MCPS ditches 5% threshold for reviewing whether to suspend in-person classes

Less than a week after announcing a threshold for when schools might pivot to virtual classes, Montgomery County Public Schools leaders said they will ditch the measure.

In a community message on Friday afternoon, MCPS Interim Superintendent Monifa McKnight and Montgomery County Acting Health Officer James Bridgers wrote that there will no longer be an “automatic trigger” for the review of whether in-person learning should be suspended at its schools.

On Tuesday, the pair had announced any school with 5% or more of its students or staff members testing positive for COVID-19 might shift to virtual classes. The first 11 schools to hit that mark began virtual classes on Wednesday. Friday’s message said those families “will receive more information by Sunday afternoon regarding next steps.”

The change was made following “clarifications” from state officials “on appropriate use of thresholds for transitioning to virtual learning,” the message said. State officials do not recommend any threshold for the suspension of in-person learning, McKnight and Bridgers wrote.

“Moving forward, MCPS and the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will examine schools on a case-by-case basis to determine if any particular school needs to transition to virtual learning for a designated period of time,” the message said. “Factors considered will continue to include the number of students and staff who have tested positive; the number of students in quarantine; the number of staff absent for COVID-related reasons; and the level of spread of the virus in the school.”

On Thursday, in a social media exchange with Montgomery County residents concerned about MCPS’ use of the 5% threshold, Mike Ricci, a spokesman for Gov. Larry Hogan, wrote: “The 5% is not a metric for the suspension of in-person learning or a conversation about it, and should not be used that way by any school system.”

Ricci also posted a statement from the Maryland Department of Health that shared the same sentiment.

The statement said the Department of Health “encourages school administrators to make every possible effort to keep schools open for in-person learning, and any suspension of in-person learning should be considered only as a last option, after exhausting all possible alternatives.”

