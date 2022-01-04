MCPS cancels school on Tuesday

A winter storm has caused Montgomery County Public Schools to cancel classes again on Tuesday.

Classes also were canceled on Monday, when about 6 to 7 inches of snow fell in southern Montgomery County.

In a community message sent Monday night, the district said the closure on Tuesday is “due to the ongoing work to remove ice and snow and ensure schools are safe for students and staff.”

The district message said: “All school and community activities in school buildings also are canceled.”

Administrative offices and central offices will open on a two-hour delay.

Day care programs in school buildings may open by 9 a.m., the message said.

MCPS is required to provide 180 days of instruction each school year. The district typically schedules more than the required days to account for possible emergency closures.

It also schedules a handful of makeup days, if more are needed.

Montgomery College canceled in-person classes and activities on Monday.

National Weather Service meteorologist Austin Mansfield said during the day on Monday that roads could freeze overnight as the temperatures drop into the 20s.

The National Weather Service expected the low in Bethesda on Monday night to be around 18 degrees. Tuesday was expected to be sunny with a high around 37.