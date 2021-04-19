File photo

On Monday, the last phase of Montgomery County Public Schools students returned to the classroom, 13 months after they abruptly left as COVID-19 spread across the state.

About 20,000 seventh- through 11th-grade students were scheduled to head back to schools Monday, joining another 40,000 students who have returned in phases since March 1.

In late March, the school board voted to slightly speed up its return to buildings, by combining the last two groups in its reopening plan.

Under the previous plan, those students would have returned to schools on April 26.

All 208 schools in MCPS have been open since March 15.

The roughly 60,000 students who have returned to in-person classes make up about 38% of the MCPS student body.

In the winter, the district sent a survey to families, asking them to choose between the part-time in-person option and remaining in the fully virtual model through the end of the school year.

Nearly 100,000 of the district’s 161,000 students opted to remain fully virtual, while the rest chose the hybrid model.

Any students who did not respond to the survey were automatically enrolled in the all-virtual option.