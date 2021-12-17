McKnight’s $2.93B budget for fiscal year 2023 reflects lower enrollment

Interim Superintendent Monifa McKnight (left) presents highlights of the Fiscal Year 2023 operating budget at Seneca Valley High School. Montgomery County Public Schools via YouTube

Montgomery County Public Schools Interim Superintendent Monifa McKnight’s budget proposal for Fiscal Year 2023 allocates about $2.93 billion for the district, reflecting less revenue because of lower enrollment.

The budget is the first proposed one with McKnight at the helm of MCPS. The total budget reflects a decrease in local tax revenue of $32.35 million, due to enrollment being down from about a year ago, per a news release. Yet it still represents a $148.7 million increase — about 5.3% — over the current budget, Fiscal Year 2022. McKnight presented the highlights of the budget Thursday night at Seneca Valley High School in Germantown, noting the overall impact of enrollment trends.

As of Sept. 30 of this year, 154,391 students were enrolled in the school district. That’s 2,347 fewer students than were enrolled at the same point in 2020. Enrollment in 2019 was 165,267 students, according to MCPS data.

McKnight said other school districts around the country are facing similar declines in enrollment.

“We are far from alone in confronting these enrollment trends,” McKnight said. “But they are real and are exerting a very real impact on next year’s revenue streams.”

McKnight is seeking a budget increase of $148.7 million over this year.

McKnight said there are great challenges facing MCPS schools, caused in part because of the coronavirus pandemic and other factors. About 38% of students are impacted by poverty, shown by their eligibility to receive free and reduced meals (FARM) at school, she said.

“Who we are drives how we allocate our money so that we equitably differentiate our resources for every one of our students to get what they need to be successful in their futures,” McKnight said.

The budget also allocates just under $5.9 million for more than 61 additional full-time positions throughout the district, including at a new elementary school in Gaithersburg, scheduled to open in September of next year.

The school, planned for a 6-acre section of Kelley Park on Victory Farm Drive, will be able to serve up to 675 students and cost $26 million.

McKnight requested that $131.3 million be funded above the minimum level required by the state’s Maintenance of Effort. Maintenance of effort is a state law that requires counties to provide at least the same level of funding as the prior budget year.

She said she made this proposal, in part, to make up for the decrease in revenue from declining student enrollment. Near the end of her remarks, McKnight paid tribute to former school board member Pat O’Neill, who died in September. O’Neill always said finalizing the operating budget was a “team effort.” McKnight agreed.

“We hold an obligation to support the investments of this recommended operating budget because we hold an obligation to our children — all children, all needs, their future lives — in our hands,” McKnight said.

The interim superintendent’s presentation kicks off the budget process. The Board of Education is scheduled to hold public hearings on Jan. 10 and 18, and hold at least three work sessions during that month.

The Board of Education then aims to approve the budget in February, sending it over to County Executive Marc Elrich and the County Council for consideration. Elrich is scheduled to release his recommended budget for the county by March 15 next year, and the County Council is scheduled to vote on the budget, including the proposed MCPS budget, sometime in May.

Steve Bohnel can be reached at steve.bohnel@bethesdamagazine.com