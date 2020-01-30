Male student brought BB gun into Paint Branch High School
School resource officer reportedly found gun in backpack
A male student brought a BB gun into Paint Branch High School in Fairland Thursday morning, a Montgomery County Schools spokesperson said.
Gboyinde Onijala, an MCPS spokeswoman, told Bethesda Beat Thursday afternoon that a student had a BB gun at the school.
Officer Rick Goodale, a police spokesman, said someone at the school notified them that a male had a BB gun around 10:45 a.m.
The school resource officer, a member of the county police department, found a gun in the male’s backpack, Goodale said.
“There was no threat to anybody in the school,” he said.
Goodale said he was not sure of the male’s age. He said the school resource officer was interviewing the male as of 12:45 p.m.
Bethesda Beat reporter Caitlynn Peetz contributed to this story. This story will be updated.
