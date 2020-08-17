Lawsuit claims MCPS mishandled response to former teacher’s sexual abuse
School district’s recent request to dismiss case denied
A request by attorneys for Montgomery County Public Schools to dismiss a lawsuit alleging a former elementary school teacher’s sexual abuse of students violated federal law was recently denied.
In 2017, John Vigna, a former teacher at Cloverly Elementary School in Silver Spring, was sentenced to 48 years in prison for sexually assaulting female students over the course of 15 years.
According to court records, Vigna would have students sit in his lap and touch them inappropriately in the presence of other students.
At the conclusion of the criminal case in 2017, the parents of one victim filed a federal lawsuit claiming school district employees’ failure to intervene and prevent the abuse — despite learning of it at least five years earlier — violated Title IX regulations. Title IX is a federal law that protects people from discrimination based on their gender in education programs.
In July, attorneys for the school district filed a motion for summary judgment, hoping to have the case dismissed before it goes to trial. The motion was denied, but MCPS attorneys have filed a motion to appeal the decision, which is pending.
Many court documents in the federal case — including a 32-page memorandum explaining the judge’s decision to deny the motion for summary judgment — are sealed and inaccessible to the public and press.
The complaint detailing the case says Vigna, in the 2013-14 academic year, repeatedly had the girl, then in third grade, sit on his lap during class. Vigna would then inappropriately touch the student over her clothes, according to court records. The assaults would often happen while the class watched movies or did independent work.
But, “during her fourth and fifth grade years … the sexual abuse intensified,” according to the lawsuit.
Those years, Vigna touched the girl under her clothing and “simulated sexual intercourse,” documents say.
The student reported the abuse in 2016 after she learned about inappropriate touching in one of her fifth-grade classes, according to court documents, sparking the criminal investigation.
Both in the federal lawsuit and a separate civil lawsuit that is now closed, attorneys argued that MCPS’ alleged inaction to intervene after learning Vigna was acting inappropriately with students was negligent.
On June 2, 2008, then-Principal Melissa Brunson sent Vigna a letter of reprimand, detailing two incidents in which Vigna was observed holding students in his lap, according to court documents. Brunson told Vigna in the letter that continued similar behavior would be grounds for discipline “up to and including dismissal.”
In February 2013, Vigna was removed from his teaching position for three weeks while the school system investigated further alleged incidents of inappropriate behavior. School officials again issued another letter of reprimand and requested that Vigna seek assistance for his “inability to recognize appropriate behavior with students,” according to a letter of reprimand included in court documents.
But Vigna remained employed for three more years.
Vigna was convicted in June 2017 of four counts of sex abuse of a minor and five counts of third-degree sex offense and sentenced to 48 years in prison. He appealed his conviction, but the Maryland Court of Appeals denied his request.
At a trial in 2017 in which five former students testified, Vigna denied that his behavior was intended to cause harm. Rather, he needed to pick the children up to “be an effective or better teacher” and to “relate or respond to students’ needs or desires for physical contact with him,” court documents say.
“I wouldn’t want to teach if I couldn’t make those connections,” Vigna said in court.
In August 2019, MCPS agreed to pay $500,000, split evenly among two of Vigna’s victims.
The payout settled a civil lawsuit in Montgomery County Circuit Court, in which the victims’ families alleged school district officials were negligent in not terminating Vigna’s employment when they first learned he had students sit in his lap during class.
