Lawsuit challenging recent upcounty redistricting dismissed
In separate case, judge recommends dismissing state appeal
A lawsuit challenging the validity of a recent redistricting decision by the local school board was dismissed by a Montgomery County Circuit Court judge on Monday.
The lawsuit, filed in January, alleged the school board changed school boundaries in the Clarksburg, Seneca Valley and Northwest high school clusters as part of a nationwide conspiracy to “bring about racial equity by decoupling local schools from the community and using busing to move children around the county.”
In November, the school board voted 7-1 to reassign approximately 2,000 students in the clusters to ease severe crowding at Clarksburg and Northwest. Rebecca Smondrowski was the only board member who voted against the plan.
The lawsuit, filed by a group of local parents, said that the school board met illegally to discuss the boundary changes and that the school district’s policy determining how boundaries are set and changed was illegally updated in 2018.
The case was dismissed with prejudice on Monday, meaning the issue cannot be brought back to court, according to online court records. New court documents were not immediately available on Tuesday.
The lawsuit highlighted a message sent by school board member Jeanette Dixon to a parent that said, in part, “I do wish I could share with you what went on behind the scenes related to all of this. It is not what you surmise especially how you perceive Mrs. Smondrowski was treated,” referring to board member Rebecca Smondrowski.
Challengers said the message is clear that board members at some point held an undisclosed private meeting to discuss the boundary changes.
They also pointed to Howard County, where the school board was found to have violated the state Open Meetings Act “at the same time” in the redistricting process.
Dixon, however, in an affidavit responding to the claim, said her “behind the scenes” reference was about a private one-on-one conversation with a fellow board member.
Plaintiffs also said the school district, led by Superintendent Jack Smith, used data about students in poverty as a proxy for making reassignments based on race. The goal, the lawsuit said, was to achieve racial equity at all costs.
Reassigning students based on their race is unconstitutional, so the school district uses data about students who are eligible for free and reduced-priced meals — known as FARMS — as a work-around, the lawsuit said, adding that most FARMS students are black or Hispanic.
The “true targets” of the racial equity push, the lawsuit said, are Walt Whitman, Winston Churchill and Thomas S. Wootton High Schools, known collectively as the “W schools.” The schools are often regarded as being high-performing and generally have more affluent student bodies and are less diverse than some other county schools.
Finally, the lawsuit alleged a school district policy was passed illegally, and any subsequent decisions based on that policy are invalid.
In 2018, before the upcounty boundary changes were made, the school board revised a policy that says the board should consider student demographics, geography, school enrollment and stability of school assignments over time when making boundary changes.
The revisions added language that says the school board “should especially strive” to create a diverse student body at each school.
The lawsuit alleged that more illegal meetings happened leading up to the passage of the amended policy.
MCPS lawyers argued that no illegal, private meetings were held and that plaintiffs had no evidence of illegal meetings happening.
State board appeal
A separate legal action about the boundary changes — raising many of the same arguments as the court case — could be dismissed soon, too.
In December, some community members appealed to the state Board of Education, asking it to overturn the upcounty redistricting.
In that appeal, residents challenged the legality of the boundary-making policy because it was not released for public comment after the phrasing elevating the importance of student body diversity was added.
The policy had been sent out for comment previously for five months. The updated phrasing, however, was introduced at a board meeting on Sept. 13, 2018, and was approved on Sept. 24, 2018.
Recently, however, an administrative law judge recommended a ruling to dismiss that case, as well, writing “there is no genuine dispute as to any material fact.”
Administrative Law Judge Stuart Breslow issued the 36-page recommended order to dismiss the appeal, disputing all allegations raised by the parent group.
Referring to a “central issue” in the case, Breslow determined that, contrary to plaintiffs’ argument, the school board did not illegally adopt revisions to a policy that guides how school boundaries are created and modified.
The parent group argued that the policy did not follow proper procedure for obtaining public feedback. The group said the policy should have gone back out for public comment after a phrase elevating the importance of student body diversity was added.
The policy outlines four factors the board is supposed to consider during boundary studies — student demographics, geography, school enrollment and stability of school assignments over time.
The policy was updated in 2018, adding language that says the school board “should especially strive” to create a diverse student body at each school.
Breslow determined that the school board had discretion on whether to release the policy for public feedback again. He referred to a separate policy that says the school board can choose to send amended policies for additional feedback “if substantial changes are made to the policy after the initial public comment period,” but does not define “substantial change.”
Breslow also wrote that the plaintiffs’ allegation that redistricting can only occur at schools where building projects have occurred or schools that are over- or underenrolled is not “fair.”
It is possible, in certain circumstances, to relieve crowding problems at the high school level, by adjusting middle school boundaries
In MCPS, school boundaries determine the path — elementary to middle to high schools —that students take throughout their academic career, based on where they live.
“If middle schools were not part of the boundary consideration using the Appellants’ argument, the MCBOE would be powerless to make changes to relieve the crowding at Clarksburg High School without a costly capital improvement project,” Breslow wrote. “The MCBOE cannot be restricted in this manner. … MCBOE can relieve the over- and under-utilization issues at the high school level without having to burden the citizens of Montgomery County with funding an expensive capital project.”
The group that filed the appeal also accused the school board of violating the state’s Open Meetings Act by holding unannounced and undocumented private meetings. They did not provide evidence that the meetings occurred, aside from a broad interpretation of Dixon’s email to a community member, as argued in the civil court case.
In his recommended ruling, Breslow wrote that, while Dixon’s message might have been “cryptic,” it was taken out of context and there is no evidence illegal private meetings happened.
The state board has not yet taken action on the recommended ruling. If the board agrees with the ruling, the appeal would be dismissed and the redistricting decision would be affirmed.
Caitlynn Peetz can be reached at caitlynn.peetz@bethesdamagazine.com