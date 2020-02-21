Kennedy High student accused of falsely reporting active shooter at school
It is the second threat made against the school in the past week
File photo
A male student at John F. Kennedy High School in Wheaton on Thursday was arrested after Montgomery County police say he falsely reported there was an active shooter at the school.
Police wrote in a press release that the student called them around 2:10 p.m. Thursday and that “police and school officials took immediate action to determine the validity of the call,” before determining that there was no real threat to the school.
Police arrested the student and charged him with making threats of mass violence, disruption of school activities and providing false statements to police. His name was not released because he is being charged as a juvenile, according to police department spokesman Capt. Tom Jordan.
In a letter to the school community Thursday, Principal Joe L. Rubens wrote that the school went into shelter-in-place mode when police got the call. The shelter in place was lifted at 2:33 p.m., Rubens wrote.
“Any student found to have made threats – online or in-person — will face discipline aligned with the Student Code of Conduct and will be referred to law enforcement. I want to remind our students and families that threats of violence are all taken with the utmost seriousness by the school system and law enforcement,” he wrote.
The false police report comes one week after police said someone called in a threat to Kennedy High, which police later determined not to be credible. That was one of at least four threats against Montgomery County Public Schools reported last week.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com