José Andrés will be keynote speaker for MCPS virtual graduation
Ceremony begins at 6 p.m. June 7
Chef José Andrés, founder of World Central Kitchen, will be the keynote speaker for Montgomery County Public Schools’ virtual graduation ceremony.
The event will be streamed live on local TV channels, social media, the school district’s website and YouTube beginning at 6 p.m. June 7.
Each high school will also hold separate virtual graduations for seniors on other days. In-person ceremonies are expected when the coronavirus pandemic subsides.
Andrés, of Bethesda, founded World Central Kitchen in 2010. The nonprofit is devoted to providing meals to people in need following natural disasters. Most recently, Andrés has worked to provide food to families in financial crises due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Superintendent Jack Smith and school board President Shebra Evans will also give commencement speeches during the June 7 ceremony, according to a news release from MCPS. Taped video messages from some MCPS alumni will be played.
NBC4 anchor Leon Harris will emcee the event, which will honor more than 10,500 graduates.
