 José Andrés will be keynote speaker for MCPS virtual graduation
  • .2020
  • .José Andrés will be keynote speaker for MCPS virtual graduation

José Andrés will be keynote speaker for MCPS virtual graduation

Ceremony begins at 6 p.m. June 7

By Caitlynn Peetz Follow @CaitlynnPeetz14
| Published:

Chef José Andrés, founder of World Central Kitchen, will be the keynote speaker for Montgomery County Public Schools’ virtual graduation ceremony.

The event will be streamed live on local TV channels, social media, the school district’s website and YouTube beginning at 6 p.m. June 7.

Each high school will also hold separate virtual graduations for seniors on other days. In-person ceremonies are expected when the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

Andrés, of Bethesda, founded World Central Kitchen in 2010. The nonprofit is devoted to providing meals to people in need following natural disasters. Most recently, Andrés has worked to provide food to families in financial crises due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Superintendent Jack Smith and school board President Shebra Evans will also give commencement speeches during the June 7 ceremony, according to a news release from MCPS. Taped video messages from some MCPS alumni will be played.

NBC4 anchor Leon Harris will emcee the event, which will honor more than 10,500 graduates.

Caitlynn Peetz can be reached at caitlynn.peetz@bethesdamagazine.com

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles


Police say man found with gunshot wound in Germantown

Shooting not considered ‘random’

County’s coronavirus cases increase 22% in a week

Eleven deaths added overnight in Montgomery, for new total of 502

State still negotiating with Purple Line contractors to keep them on the job

County officials say state needs to be more transparent

Magazine

Subscribe

Renew

Digital Editions

Leading Professionals »

Newsletters

    Get top stories in your inbox
    Exclusive deals from area businesses
    Including a sneak peek of the next issue
    The latest, local job openings straight to your inbox

Dining Guide

Bethesda Beat Trending