Interim superintendent, acting health officer to discuss commitment to in-person learning

Monifa McKnight, the interim superintendent of Montgomery County Public Schools, and James Bridgers, the acting county health officer, plan to talk on Monday about their commitment to keep in-person instruction going during the current rise in COVID-19 cases.

The two officials are scheduled to speak during a virtual media briefing at noon.

Last week, school district and county officials said they planned to continue keeping classrooms open as the omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still studying the new omicron variant and how serious its infection is, but has said that the variant appears to spread more easily than the original virus.

The delta variant of the virus remains the main one circulating in the U.S., according to the CDC.

Bridgers and Montgomery County Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Earl Stoddard said last week that county health officials have not discussed shutting down in-person instruction.

“It’s not our intent at this time to close any schools,” Brenda Wolff, the president of the Montgomery County school board, said Thursday, noting the county’s high vaccination rate.

Prince George’s County Public Schools announced on Friday that it would shift to virtual learning starting Monday, and it would remain that way at least through much of January.

This story will be updated.