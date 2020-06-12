In latest results, top two spots unchanged in at large school board race
More than 142,000 ballots counted; process expected to continue into next week
File photo
With more than 142,000 ballots counted, Lynne Harris and Sunil Dasgupta have widened their lead in the race for an at-large seat on the Montgomery County Board of Education.
Results posted Thursday night showed Harris receiving nearly 30% of all votes counted, followed by Dasgupta with 20%.
Stephen Austin had received 13.5% of the votes and was in third place.
Thirteen candidates competed for one seat this year. The top two vote-getters move on to the general election on Nov. 3.
County Board of Elections officials have said they expect the process of counting ballots will continue past Friday, the day results were supposed to be certified. A spokesman has attributed the delay to a large number of ballots submitted.
In a tweet on Monday, the Maryland State Board of Elections wrote that the “audit process to verify the election” has caused the delay.
At-large candidates and their vote totals as of 9 p.m. Thursday:
• Lynne Harris: 42,550 (29.9%)
• Sunil Dasgupta: 28,815 (20.3%)
• Stephen Austin: 19,226 (13.5%)
• Paul Geller: 9,756 (6.9%)
• Mitra Ahadpour: 8,308 (5.8%)
• Jay Guan: 7,808 (5.5%)
• Dalbin Osorio: 5,622 (4.0%)
• Anil Chaudhry: 4,683 (3.3%)
• Darwin Romero: 4,212 (3.0%)
• Pavel Sukhobok: 3,757 (2.6%)
• Collins Odongo: 2,778 (2.0%)
• Cameron Rhode: 2,761 (1.9%)
• Lumpoange Thomas: 1,877 (1.3%)
In the District 4 race, incumbent Shebra Evans leads with 86,339 votes. Steve Solomon is next with 42,087 votes. Ehren Park Reynolds is also on the ballot — and has received 9,764 votes — but has withdrawn from the race, and Evans and Solomon are expected to advance to the general election.
There was no primary election for the District 2 seat. Both candidates — Rebecca Smondrowski and Michael Fryar — advance to the general election.
Congress
In the race for three U.S. Congress seats that represent Montgomery County, incumbents have built large leads in their respective primary races. Each Republican race also has a clear leader.
Updated results are:
District 3
Democrat (one winner)
• John Sarbanes: 102,978 (83%)
• Joseph C. Ardito: 15,909 (12.8%)
• John M Rea: 5,135 (4.1%)
Republican (one winner)
• Charles Anthony: 11,367 (41.5%)
• Reba A. Hawkins: 6,135 (22.4%)
• Thomas E. “Pinkston” Harris: 4,470 (16.3%)
• Rob Seyfferth: 3,068 (11.2%)
• Joshua M. Morales: 2,368 (8.6%)
District 6
Democrat (one winner)
• David J. Trone: 53,127 (74.1%)
• Maxwell A. Bero: 18,955 (25.9%)
Republican (one winner)
• Neil C. Parrott: 26,820 (66.4%)
• Kevin T. Caldwell: 10,039 (24.9%)
• Chris P. Meyyur: 3,523 (8.7%)
District 8
Democrat (one winner)
• Jamie Raskin: 82,384 (86.4%)
• Marcia H. Morgan: 7,971 (8.4%)
• Lih Young: 3,635 (3.8%)
• Utam Paul: 1,410 (1.5%)
Republican (one winner)
• Gregory Thomas Coll: 11,567 (42.0%)
• Bridgette L. Cooper: 4,129 (15.0%)
• Nicholas Gladden: 3,698 (13.4%)
• Patricia Rogers: 3,420 (12.4%)
• Shelly Skolnick: 2,515 (9.1%)
• Michael Yadeta: 2,186 (7.9%)
***
Circuit court judge
Democrat (top four advance)
• Bibi M. Berry: 84,471 (22.5%)
• David A. Boynton: 68,041 (18.1%)
• Michael Joseph McAuliffe: 67,373 (17.9%)
• Christopher C. Fogleman: 64,507 (17.2%)
• Marylin Pierre: 62,583 (16.7%)
• Thomas P. Johnson III: 28,773 (7.7%)
Republican (top four advance)
• David A. Boynton: 12,472 (21.6%)
• Michael Joseph McAuliffe: 12,467 (21.6%)
• Christopher C. Fogleman: 11,851 (20.5%)
• Bibi M. Berry: 9,521 (16.5%)
• Marylin Pierre: 5,809 (10.1%)
• Thomas P. Johnson III: 5,638 (9.8%)