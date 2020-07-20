How does MCPS’ fall plan compare to other districts’?
MCPS gearing up for remote start, phased approach to later in-person instruction
As federal officials continue to press for American schools to fully reopen this fall, many district leaders are sticking with full-time remote learning or a mix of virtual classes with limited face-to-face instruction.
Of the country’s 15 largest school districts (Montgomery County Public Schools ranks 14th), four have decided to have no in-person classes. Another four will offer limited in-person instruction and two will fully reopen schools, according to data compiled by Education Week. Five have not finalized plans.
The data show no clear consensus among leaders of the nation’s education systems as the coronavirus pandemic flares across the country. And as the first day of school nears, MCPS has yet to finalize its plan for the fall semester.
What is clear: MCPS students will not return to school buildings when the 2020-21 academic year begins on Aug. 31.
What is not clear: when students will return to schools.
The draft MCPS plan says the school district hopes to have students who choose to participate back to schools part-time by November. It will use a phased approach to reintegrate students to buildings, each lasting two to four weeks, and beginning earlier in the fall.
Other area districts are taking a cautious approach, too.
In explaining his recommendation to begin the school year online, Howard County Superintendent Michael Martirano said on Thursday, “The worst thing we could do … is try to stop on a dime and pivot to a completely different instructional model” if schools reopened, but a coronavirus outbreak forced them to close.
“Instead, let’s create a predictable system,” he said.
MCPS Superintendent Jack Smith has said his school district will only reopen schools when — “and I’ll even say if” — it is safe to do so.
Below is an analysis of how MCPS’ plan compares to other districts’ across the region. The districts included were chosen because MCPS often compares to them when making policy decisions.
MCPS
First day of school: Aug. 31; did not delay the start of the academic year.
Learning method: MCPS has proposed an all-virtual start to the year and phasing in face-to-face classes later. An all-virtual model will be offered to families not comfortable with in-person classes.
When students are expected to return to schools: The district has not disclosed when students might return to school buildings. It said it would announce a projected date during a school board meeting on Aug. 6.
Transportation: The school district’s roughly 1,300 buses will operate at about 25% capacity. Space will be prioritized for elementary school students.
Survey results: According to the results of surveys administered to parents and staff members, about 42% of parents said they plan to send their children to in-person classes, while 22% said they plan to have their children in virtual-only classes. About 35% were undecided.
Only 25% of educators said they’d like to return to school buildings and 22% said they hadn’t decided. About half of MCPS’ staff members said they would like the option to work remotely.
Prince George’s County Public Schools
First day of school: Aug. 31; did not delay the start of the academic year.
Learning method: Will conduct 100% virtual instruction until February.
When students are expected to return to schools: Between Dec. 1 and 18, parents can choose whether their child continues remote instruction or goes to school buildings part-time for the second semester. Students would attend classes two days per week in their schools.
Transportation: Not applicable
Survey results: According to the school district, 46% of parents said they would prefer to continue with remote learning in the fall, with 51% of educators agreeing. Twelve percent of parents and 8% of teachers wanted to return to school buildings full-time. About 40% of each group wanted a hybrid of online and in-person instruction.
Howard County Public Schools
First day of school: Sept. 8; the start of the academic year was delayed from Aug. 25.
Learning method: Howard County students will begin the academic year fully online, which will continue for at least the first two quarters.
When students are expected to return to schools: A date has not been set to return to schools, but the second quarter ends Jan. 28.
Transportation: Not applicable
Survey results: About 33% of students and staff members said they would prefer a mix of in-person and remote classes, according to school district survey results. Forty percent of elementary school parents and about half of secondary school parents said they, too, would prefer the hybrid model. Thirteen percent of students indicated they would prefer online-only classes, while 33% of staff members favored that model.
Fairfax County Public Schools
First day of school: Sept. 8; the start of the academic year was delayed from Aug. 25.
Learning method: Families were given a choice between part-time face-to-face instruction and full-time remote learning for the entire 2020-21 academic year. If families choose part-time in-person learning, their children will attend at least two days of classes in school buildings each week. When they learn from home, students will do independent learning.
If families choose to learn entirely from home, there will be live instruction four days per week.
According to the school district’s website, about 60% of students opted for in-person learning, while 48% of teachers chose to return to school buildings.
When students are expected to return to schools: Schools will reopen on the first day of school.
Transportation: Transportation will be provided to all eligible students. Buses will be sanitized after each drop-off at schools. Bus route times will be staggered to avoid crowding at schools.
Survey results: Results of a survey found that about 60% of parents said they were unlikely to choose remote-only instruction if in-person instruction was an option. About 43% of staff members said they were “highly comfortable” or “comfortable” returning to schools with social distancing measures enforced.