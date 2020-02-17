House approves measure to give more money for school projects
A bill that would provide more money to repair and build schools to ease crowding and replace aging buildings received final approval in the Maryland House of Delegates on Friday.
Under the measure, Baltimore City, Baltimore and Montgomery counties would each receive $420 million. [Washington Post]
Driver in critical condition after Laytonsville crash
A driver in Laytonsville was left with life-threatening injuries after a car swerved off a road and down into an embankment Sunday morning.
The driver was pulled from the wreckage, flown to a local hospital by helicopter and was in critical condition. [WUSA]
Men charged with stealing from homes in the region
Burglars from the Northeast used research, walkie talkies, and bags filled with tools to target Asian homeowners in the region, including in Montgomery County.
At one home in Potomac, the owner determined that $243,000 in jewelry, gemstones, and coins were missing.
Three men from New York and one from New Jersey have been charged with multiple counts of burglary, theft, and destruction of property. [WJLA]
Today’s weather
It will be mostly sunny, with a high around 52 and a low around 37.
