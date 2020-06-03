Harris, Dasgupta lead Board of Education at-large race
Austin in third; updated results expected later Tuesday night
Lynne Harris and Sunil Dasgupta.
Lynne Harris and Sunil Dasgupta were leading a crowded field of candidates for an at-large seat on the Montgomery County school board when the first round of results was released late Tuesday night.
Initial results showed Harris, of Silver Spring, led all 13 candidates with 15,389 votes (28.3%), followed by Dasgupta with 9,980 (18.4%) votes.
Stephen Austin, of Bethesda, was third with 8,826 votes (16.2%)
The top two candidates from the primary will advance to the Nov. 3 general election.
At about 11:20 p.m., more than three hours after polls closed, the Montgomery County Board of Elections released the initial voting results, which included all ballots received through Monday.
People could cast their ballots in person until 8 p.m. Tuesday or mail in their ballot if it was postmarked by Tuesday. More results were expected to be released later Tuesday night and throughout the week.
Official election results will not be certified until after June 12, the last day ballots can be received by the Board of Elections.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the election was delayed two months and most voting was done through mail-in ballots. Some in-person polling locations were available on Tuesday.
The winner of the general election in November will replace Jeanette Dixon, who did not run for re-election.
There has been a heightened focus on the race, and greater tension, because of the controversy surrounding an ongoing countywide review of school boundaries.
Austin is credited with leading a movement challenging the validity of and motives behind the systemwide boundary analysis.
Harris and Dasgupta both pledged their full support for the analysis.
The candidates and their supporters have clashed with opposing factions on social media.
The eight-person school board oversees the country’s 13th largest school system, with approximately 166,000 students. It manages a $2.8 billion operating budget and a $1.8 billion capital budget.
Other at-large school board candidates and their vote totals, as of 11:20 p.m.:
• Paul Geller, 4,682 (8.6%)
• Mitra Ahadpour, 3,246 (6%)
• Jay Guan, 3,212 (5.9%)
• Anil Chaudhry, 1,862 (3.4%)
• Pavel Sukhobok, 1,603 (3%)
• Dalbin Osorio, 1,483 (2.7%)
• Darwin Romero, 1,436 (2.6%)
• Cameron Rhode, 1,035 (1.9%)
• Collins Odongo, 903 (1.7%)
• Lumpoange Thomas, 679 (1.2%)
In the District 4 race, incumbent Shebra Evans leads with 28,854 votes. Steve Solomon follows with 19,684 votes. Ehren Park Reynolds is also on the ballot — and has received 4,251 votes — but has withdrawn from the race, and Evans and Solomon are expected to advance to the general election.
There is no primary election for the District 2 race because there are only two candidates: incumbent Rebecca Smondrowski and challenger Michael Fryar.
Poll workers in Gaithersburg and Silver Spring early Tuesday afternoon said they had seen a steady stream of voters coming to vote in person, but that there hadn’t been any wait times to get into the polls. By 7 p.m., the Montgomery County Board of Elections website was reporting a 70-minute wait time in Silver Spring and a 30-minute wait in Gaithersburg.
At 9 p.m., an hour after polls closed, voters in the line at the Silver Spring Civic Center were posting photos on social media, still showing a line of voters waiting to cast their ballots. People who were in line at 8 p.m. were allowed to stay in line to vote.
There were two other in-person voting sites in the county: the Germantown Recreation Center and the Marilyn J. Praisner Recreation Center in Burtonsville.
The initial round of voting results was expected to be released “shortly” after 8 p.m., according to a spokesman for the Board of Elections, but was delayed until everyone in line voted.
This story will be updated.
