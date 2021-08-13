Georgetown Hill Early School to open new location in Bethesda

Georgetown Hill Early School, an early childhood learning center, will open its 12th location this fall on Wisconsin Avenue in Bethesda.

The school will be at 7235 Wisconsin Ave., and have 12 classrooms for infants through pre-kindergarten. Georgetown Hill expects to enroll about 120 children at the school.

Families will receive a key fob to enter the building and take a dedicated elevator to the second-floor lobby, according to a press release from the school.

Georgetown Hill’s curriculum “is designed to create a classroom experience that is non-competitive, appropriately structured, carefully designed, purposeful, open to evaluation and change, creative and inviting, and responsive to the needs and nature of childhood,” the press release said.

Free vaccination appointments available for MCPS students

The Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services, in partnership with Montgomery County Public Schools, will provide free immunizations for students in kindergarten through high school prior to the start of the academic year on Aug. 30.

Appointments can be made at the School Health Services Immunization Clinic at Rocking Horse Road by calling 240-740-4430 and at the Germantown Health Center by calling 240-777-3380.

Parents must submit a copy of their child’s immunization records no later than the first day of school.

The full list of required vaccinations is available on the MCPS website.

MCPS technology distribution center closes

The MCPS technology distribution site on Gude Drive in Rockville closed on Thursday.

The center was opened to help address students’ technology needs and repairs during virtual learning prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The district said students and staff members should contact their school’s administration for assistance, as needed.