.Gayles says he has not rescinded his order prohibiting in-person lessons for private school

Montgomery County’s health officer said Wednesday that he has not rescinded his order prohibiting the reopening of nonpublic school buildings, despite Gov. Larry Hogan’s order on Monday that a blanket ban of that type is forbidden in Maryland.
During a call with reporters on Wednesday afternoon, Montgomery County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles said county officials are “continuing to evaluate the impact of the governor’s executive order on the directive that we put out.”
“As we get feedback on that, we will make the necessary announcements and updates once we have the full complement of data to inform that process,” Gayles said.
The governor’s office, however, said Tuesday that the effect of Hogan’s order is clear — it overturns the directive Gayles announced on Friday.
In response to questions from Bethesda Beat, Shareese Churchill, a press secretary for Hogan, confirmed on Tuesday that the governor’s order overturns Gayles’ directive, but still leaves Gayles with the authority to take action against a specific school if it is not following safety protocols.
On Wednesday, Gayles did not say how long he expects the county’s review to take and declined to comment about what the review has revealed since Monday. Asked if nonpublic school officials who choose to reopen now will be subject to a $5,000 fine or jail time, as outlined in his order, Gayles said, “the directive is clear in terms of that.”
On Monday afternoon, a group of six Montgomery County parents and two Catholic schools filed a federal lawsuit against the county, challenging the county’s order about private schools.
Tim Maloney, an attorney representing the plaintiffs, said in an interview with Bethesda Beat on Monday night that they decided to file the lawsuit, despite Hogan’s apparent overruling, because they believe the county order remains in effect until it is formally rescinded.
The lawsuit said the county’s order is unconstitutional and that Gayles did not have the authority to issue the directive.
Plaintiffs asked the federal court for an injunction.
A hearing has been scheduled for August 14, according to Maloney.
On Friday, Montgomery County announced an order prohibiting the reopening of private and religiously affiliated schools until at least Oct. 1. The order came from Gayles, who for the past five months has overseen the county’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Gayles said he would reevaluate prior to Oct. 1 whether his directive needs to stay in place.
On Monday, Hogan announced an executive order of his own that said county officials in Maryland can’t institute “blanket” closures for schools.
Hogan’s order says the “blanket closure mandate imposed by Montgomery County was overly broad and inconsistent with the powers intended to be delegated to the county health officer.”
But during Wednesday’s media briefing, Gayles repeatedly emphasized that county officials are reviewing the governor’s order and no actions have been taken to rescind it.
Gayles has said he does not believe reopening schools in any capacity is safe in Montgomery County, due to the rate of COVID-19 transmission.
On Wednesday, Gayles again said that even the most thorough school reopening plans that conform to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance will not be effective in Montgomery County because the transmission rate is too high.
He said CDC guidance is clear that reopening plans are contingent upon there being a low or moderate rate of community spread of the virus. In Montgomery County, that would mean about 38 new cases of the coronavirus each day for “moderate,” and about 8 new cases for “low.”
In the past week, the county has averaged closer to 75 new cases per day.
“It is important for schools to have plans … but the big message, however, is that in order for any of those plans to be successful, they must be in the setting of a jurisdiction with lower community transmission and lower daily caseloads,” Gayles said. “We have made significant progress in Montgomery County … but we have not achieved that in our county and we have not achieved that in our region.”
If the governor’s order does supersede the local directive, Gayles said, county officials will “continue to look at the complement of options we have available” to keep students and staff members safe.
