Funds for Bus Tracking App in MCPS Budget Proposal
$750,000 investment is for ‘real-time information’ about bus locations
A mobile app is expected to “provide real-time information" about the location of MCPS buses.
Funding for school bus tracking mobile apps is included in Montgomery County Public Schools budget proposal for the next fiscal year.
The $750,000 allocation would fund mobile apps that would “provide real-time [GPS] information for parents and guardians to know the location of our buses,” according to the budget recommendation, released last week by Superintendent Jack Smith.
The budget totals $2.8 billion, a 4.5% increase from the current year’s budget.
School board members early this year asked the school district to consider developing or purchasing software that would allow parents to track their children’s school buses after complaints that buses do not arrive on time, straining some parents’ ability to pick up their children.
MCPS staff members at the time said they would look into it.
Several neighboring school districts, like Prince George’s and Fairfax counties, use mobile apps to track bus arrivals. Both school districts use an app called “Here Comes the Bus.”
“Here Comes the Bus combines GPS and bus routing data in an easy-to-use, customizable app that works on one or multiple devices including smartphones, tablets, or desktop computers,” a news release from Fairfax County Public Schools in August said. “The app provides timely school bus arrival information through a graphical interface as well as messaging to indicate the bus’s distance from your child’s bus stop for both morning and afternoon bus stops.”
Parents have to create an account to use the app.
Fairfax County also has a “bus delay notification system” that notifies parents when a school bus is running at least 15 minutes late.
The Montgomery County Board of Education will review Smith’s recommended operating budget in January. The board will hold several work sessions and public hearings about the budget before sending its revised version to the Montgomery County Council for consideration.
County Executive Marc Elrich is expected to release his recommendation for the county’s budget on March 16.