Former Montgomery County school board member Reginald Felton has died

Former Montgomery County Board of Education member Reginald Felton died last weekend, Montgomery County Public Schools announced Wednesday.

Felton was elected to the school board in 1994 and served until 2004, according to an MCPS press release.

During his time on the board, Felton served three terms as president and two as vice president, sitting on many committees. Felton then served as a member of the Montgomery College Board of Trustees from 2007 to 2015, according to MCPS.

Board President Brenda Wolff called Felton an “exemplary” board member who was “passionate, collegial and committed.”

“Reggie worked hard to improve educational opportunities for all students, and advocated for high-quality professional development for staff, and safe and modern school facilities,” Wolff said in the press release.

Interim Superintendent Monifa McKnight said Felton brought a “keen” perspective to ensure all students were served in MCPS.

“He understood that a high-quality school system with excellence as its core value would ensure that all students could thrive, no matter their background,” McKnight said. “That belief drove his work and advocacy.”

Felton held a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Howard University, a master’s degree in urban studies from Tulane University and certificates from the Brookings Institution and Harvard Graduate School of Education, according to the press release.

He was president and CEO of Felton Associates, a Washington, D.C., education consulting firm he founded.

Felton was appointed to the University of the District of Columbia Board of Trustees in 2020 and received a second appointment in 2014, according to its website. He served in leadership roles there, the website read.