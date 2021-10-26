Fifth-grade student dies after ‘medical emergency’ at school, MCPS says 

Farmland Elementary School via MCPS

A fifth-grade student at Farmland Elementary School died on Monday after a “medical emergency” at school, according to a message sent to families by the principal.

In the message Monday night, Principal April Longest wrote that the student’s medical emergency happened during class, prompting school leaders to call 911. The student died at a local hospital.

The cause of death and student’s identity were not disclosed.

In her letter, Longest wrote that the death had not been disclosed to students as of Monday night.

“While we have not shared this loss with any of our students, our school psychologist and counselors along with the district-level staff were onsite and available to support our students who were present when the medical emergency occurred,” the letter said. “We will continue to have qualified staff onsite to support students and staff as we deal with this loss in the days ahead.”

The school was put in “shelter-in-place” mode while emergency personnel responded.

Farmland Elementary School is in Rockville. It has an enrollment of about 850 students.

A school district spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment Monday night, but said in a statement to WJLA: “There isn’t a public health threat for any other students. This student had an individual medical emergency.”

