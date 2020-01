Education stories to watch in 2020

Contracts, education funding are key issues

In Montgomery County education news, 2020 is sure to be a busy year.

From school calendar issues and a massive state education funding proposal to a school board election and a decision about whether the superintendent will receive another contract, Montgomery County residents will have plenty to follow.

Looking ahead, the most notable issue will likely again be a review of school boundaries.

In January 2019, the school board voted to hire an independent consulting firm to gather and analyze data about schools’ enrollment and socioeconomic composition. Part of the review is to examine how school boundaries affect the factors.

An interim report from WXY Architecture + Urban Design, the firm MCPS hired to do the study, is expected in February and a final report is due in May.

WXY has yet to release any information about its review thus far, but community members have taken a strong interest in the work. Five of Bethesda Beat’s stories about the analysis were among the most read education stories of 2019.

The firm will not recommend any specific boundary changes, and MCPS plans to use the data analysis as it authorizes future boundary studies for specific schools.

Other education stories to watch in 2020, in no particular order, include: