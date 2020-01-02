Education stories to watch in 2020
Contracts, education funding are key issues
In Montgomery County education news, 2020 is sure to be a busy year.
From school calendar issues and a massive state education funding proposal to a school board election and a decision about whether the superintendent will receive another contract, Montgomery County residents will have plenty to follow.
Looking ahead, the most notable issue will likely again be a review of school boundaries.
In January 2019, the school board voted to hire an independent consulting firm to gather and analyze data about schools’ enrollment and socioeconomic composition. Part of the review is to examine how school boundaries affect the factors.
An interim report from WXY Architecture + Urban Design, the firm MCPS hired to do the study, is expected in February and a final report is due in May.
WXY has yet to release any information about its review thus far, but community members have taken a strong interest in the work. Five of Bethesda Beat’s stories about the analysis were among the most read education stories of 2019.
The firm will not recommend any specific boundary changes, and MCPS plans to use the data analysis as it authorizes future boundary studies for specific schools.
Other education stories to watch in 2020, in no particular order, include:
- Superintendent Jack Smith’s contract will expire June 30. He has said he would like to renew the contract and stay longer. He is required to notify the school board whether he wants to pursue another four-year contract by February. Smith appears to have the majority of school board members’ support to remain at the helm of the state’s largest school district.
- The state legislature in 2020 will consider a sweeping education reform recommendation that carries a $4 billion annual price tag. The Kirwan Commission’s recommendations take aim at expanding the availability of prekindergarten, increasing teachers’ salaries and providing more counselors at schools across the state. Overall, for the $4 billion more in overall spending, the state would provide $2.8 billion and the local governments would provide $1.2 billion, according to the proposal. State lawmakers this year will review the proposal and its funding.
- Three seats on the Montgomery County Board of Education are up for election in 2020. Rebecca Smondrowski and board President Shebra Evans have said they plan to run for re-election, while Jeanette Dixon said she will not run. No candidates had filed for any of the three seats as of Thursday morning. The filing deadline is Jan. 24. The primary election is April 28.
- MCPS has two budgets being considered by the county government, for a total $4.6 billion. The County Council will consider a $1.8 billion capital budget proposal that sets a six-year timeline for construction projects in the school district. Smith has said he has “very real anxiety” about whether that budget will be fully funded. Also in consideration is the Fiscal Year 2021 MCPS operating budget, which totals $2.8 billion, a 4.5% increase from the current year’s budget.
- Much of the increase in the operating budget’s total is attributed to ongoing contract negotiations with staff unions. Contract negotiations with the teachers’ union and support staff union are ongoing and occur every three years. About $2.2 billion, or 81% of the budget, is allocated for staff salaries and benefits. Contract negotiations are expected to be completed by July.
- For the first time in several years, MCPS students will return to classes after the summer break before Labor Day. Classes will begin on Aug. 31 and end June 16. The school district’s decision to start the year before Labor Day was possible because of new legislation overturning Gov. Larry Hogan’s executive order of 2016 that required schools across the state to return from summer break after the holiday.
- MCPS will implement new after-school supervision guidelines following rape cases at Damascus High School in the fall of 2018. A $250,000 external review of the cases showed “no evidence of systemic hazing or rape problems in Montgomery County athletics.” The findings, however, recommended increasing security staffing at after-school events and designating supervised spaces where students can spend time between the end of school and beginning of athletics practices. Smith has allocated about $215,000 in the proposed FY 2021 budget for security guards’ overtime to monitor high school events.
- MCPS will outfit more of its school buses with seat belts in 2020. The school district this year began replacing its 1,300-bus fleet with vehicles that have seat belts. The buses are replaced in phases. Each is replaced about every 12 years. MCPS is making the move to “provide as much safety as possible,” according to a school district spokesman. State law does not mandate that students wear seat belts when on school buses, so some special education students with sensory problems will be allowed to not use the belts. The determination will be made on a case-by-case basis.
- The rebuilt Seneca Valley High School is expected to open in time for the 2020-21 school year. When it opens, Seneca Valley will be the largest high school campus in Maryland and serve as the second hub for career and technical education in MCPS. The $150 million project will double the school’s capacity to more than 3,000 students.
- The school board on multiple occasions in 2019 pressed MCPS staff members to review whether final exams for high school students should make a comeback. The topic could surface as part of focus or review groups examining the amount of time students spend taking tests or grading practices in 2020. In 2015, the school system announced it would scrap final exams — historically given to assess how much information a student has retained from a semester of instruction — to reduce the amount of time teachers take administering tests.