 Damascus High School names new head football coach
Damascus High School names new head football coach

Klotz led Richard Montgomery to five consecutive playoff appearances

By Caitlynn Peetz Follow @CaitlynnPeetz14
| Published:

Damascus High School

via MCPS

Damascus High School announced on Thursday that Josh Klotz will take over as the head of its football program.

Klotz, who was Richard Montgomery High School’s football coach the past eight years, will lead the Damascus program, which is known as a powerhouse across the country but also made national headlines in 2018 for rapes that occurred in the team’s locker room.

On Oct. 31, 2018, in a locker room left unsupervised before practice, four junior varsity players were sexually assaulted by teammates.

Four teens were charged with first-degree rape, attempted rape and conspiracy charges. Their cases were tried in juvenile court, with proceedings closed to the public, so their pleas and sentences are not known.

This month, the victims filed a lawsuit in Montgomery County Circuit Court alleging MCPS, the school board, the team’s former coach Eric Wallich, the school’s athletic director Joseph Doody and former principal Casey Crouse all were aware of a “culture of sexual assault” in the football program.

The lawsuit alleges the group failed to intervene in an effort to protect its reputation as one of the best teams in the country.

The Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office is conducting a grand jury investigation into the allegations that the “hazing” and sexual assault has been a problem for several years.

Wallich resigned as head coach in January. In a message to the team and community, Wallich wrote that he had “come to a crossroad” and needed to “make a change for myself and my family.”

“I have been thinking about this decision for a long time and this is one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make,” he wrote.

Wallich did not address the controversy that engulfed the school’s athletic program.

At Richard Montgomery, Klotz led the football team to five straight playoff appearances, according to a message sent to community members from Damascus Principal Kevin Yates. He was named the 2015 Montgomery Sentinel Coach of the Year.

He was previously an assistant coach and offensive coordinator for the Quince Orchard football team.

“We strongly felt that Mr. Klotz brought the most to our program based on his interview, and his work with previous programs,” Yates wrote. “I ask for your support in welcoming Coach Klotz to Damascus High School [and] in helping ensure a smooth transition for our student athletes.”

Caitlynn Peetz can be reached at caitlynn.peetz@bethesdamagazine.com

