via MCPS

A freshman at Clarksburg High School has died, according to the school’s principal.

In a message to the community on Tuesday, Clarksburg High Principal Edward Owusu wrote that Marilly Morales died. The message does not say when or how she died.

Owusu wrote that the ninth-grader “had a great smile and enjoyed coming to school daily to participate in academics.”

“A friend to all students, Marilly had a wonderful open personality,” Owusu wrote. “As a new student to Clarksburg, she was making connections to the community and enjoying her new school home.”

Owusu wrote that he will share funeral arrangements when they are available.

Counselors are available for students who need additional support, he wrote.

