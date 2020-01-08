 Boy who was stabbed was at Newport Mill soccer field for a fight
School system says attacker, victim are MCPS students

By Dan Schere
| Published:
Newport Mill

File photo

A boy stabbed on the soccer field near Newport Mill Middle School on Tuesday afternoon was there for a fight, Montgomery County police said.

Police said on Tuesday that a boy had been stabbed in the Wheaton area and had injuries to his hands and back that were not considered life threatening, but they had few details

Sgt. Rebecca Innocenti, a police spokeswoman, said Wednesday morning that witnesses told police that two groups of kids planned to meet for a fight on the soccer field, which is in the Kensington area, near Wheaton. She said one kids then used a pocket knife to wound the victim. The boy suffered a puncture wound and a cut, she said. She did not say where on the boy’s body the wounds were.

Innocenti said police could not discuss who stabbed the boy and whether charges were filed while they are investigating.

After the fight, Innocenti said, the group of kids told police someone gave them a ride to the Wheaton Community Recreation Center, slightly more than a mile away. The staff at the recreation center, she said, called 911 and the victim was taken to the hospital.

Both the victim and culprit of the stabbing are Montgomery County Public Schools students, and one attends Newport Mill, according to an email Newport Mill Principal Panagiota Tsonis sent to the school community . Tsonis wrote in the email that the attack happened around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Newport Mill Middle School normally dismisses at 3 p.m. according to its bell schedule, but students were released two and a half hours early Tuesday because of the threat of snow.

Staff reporter Caitlynn Peetz contributed to this story

Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

