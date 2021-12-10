Board of Education considering changing policy on school names

A Montgomery County Board of Education committee on Thursday discussed a possible new policy for naming schools. From left: board members Shebra Evans, Rebecca Smondrowski and Judy Docca. Photo by Ana Radelat

The Montgomery County Board of Education is considering a change in how new schools are named. The review was sparked by an effort to rename schools whose monikers have become lightning rods for protests.

A draft report discussed Thursday by the board’s Policy Management Committee proposes that a school name must be non-discriminatory and culturally proficient, and that it “equitably represents the diversity of Montgomery County.”

The proposed new policy also requires that for a school named after an individual, it be a deceased person who “made a demonstrated contribution to the community, county, state, or nation, and/or exemplifies the core values of the Board.” Previously, those criteria were preferred, rather than mandatory.

“The Board will give strong consideration to persons who represent the diversity of Montgomery County and/or prompted advancements in equity,” the draft says.

Efforts to change the names of schools in the county began even before the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police last year sparked a nationwide social justice movement. Those efforts have accelerated since then.

The Board of Education is reviewing the name of six schools:

• Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring

• Francis Scott Key Middle School in Silver Spring

• Col. Zadok Magruder High School in Derwood

• Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville

• John Poole Middle School in Poolesville

• Thomas S. Wootton High School in Rockville

The six schools under review were named after slave owners or people who “supported the institution of slavery,” a 2019 report commissioned by the school board said.

“We know we are going to change the names and we’re going to do this one by one,” board member Judith Docca said Thursday in an interview.

The renaming process was stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic, Eugenia Dawson, the chief of finance and operations for MCPS, wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat.

There has also been an effort for several years to rename Potomac’s Winston Churchill High School by those who say the former British prime minister mistreated colonists in India and Africa.

The petition says Churchill “stole grain from India to feed soldiers in World War II,” called Indians “beastly” and ordered Kenyans into camps “where they were subject to severe torture, malnutrition, beatings.” Historians have refuted the allegations.

One Montgomery County school name already was changed as part of a recent review.

Col. E. Brooke Lee Middle School was renamed Odessa Shannon Middle School, honoring a mathematician who became the first Black woman elected to office in Montgomery County.

Lee, who represented Montgomery County in the Maryland House of Delegates in the 1920s, worked to prevent African Americans from buying homes.

The new policy would also give public input more weight in the school-naming process and require the Board of Education to “continually” reassess the names of county schools.

Board member Rebecca Smondrowski was concerned that that is not specific enough.

“Should it be every two years?” she asked. “Sometimes we say ‘continuously’ and it happens every five years.”

The proposed policy also bans naming a school after “a business or commercial enterprise” or fictional characters.

The full Board of Education will consider the proposal next month and allow a public comment period on the draft policy in February and March, then is scheduled to make a final decision in May.