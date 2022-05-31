Bethesda speller eliminated from Scripps National Bee in preliminary round

Vikram Reddy, an eighth grader at Robert Frost Middle School, competed on Tuesday in the Scripps National Spelling Bee. screenshot via Scripps National Spelling Bee

Montgomery County’s lone student to make it to the Scripps National Spelling Bee was eliminated in the preliminary round on Tuesday, narrowly misspelling his second word in a three-part qualifying round.

Vikram Reddy, an eighth grader at Robert Frost Middle School who lives in Bethesda, according to his competition profile, correctly spelled “ullage” (the volume by which a liquid container falls short of being full). He then correctly picked the definition of “obstreperous” from three choices (stubbornly defiant). In the final part of the round, Reddy incorrectly spelled “rheometer,” which is an instrument that characterizes the flow of a substance. Reddy spelled the word “rhiometer.”

In an email prior to Reddy’s turn at the Bee, Robert Frost Principal Joey Jones said: “Vikram is a great student. He has diligently prepared for the national spelling bee. Regardless of the outcome, Vikram is a winner!”

He was the only student from Montgomery County to make it to the preliminary round of the Bee. There were 234 spellers in the preliminaries.

According to Reddy’s profile on the National Spelling Bee website, he enjoys playing competitive tennis, plays the bass guitar and has written several short stories for competitions. His favorite subject is history and his favorite athlete is Roger Federer, a professional tennis player, according to the website.

The quarterfinals and semifinals will be held Wednesday, and the finals will be Thursday.

