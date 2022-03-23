BB guns recovered at Magruder, Walter Johnson high schools

Via MCPS

Two months after a shooting at Col. Zadok Magruder High School left one student with critical injuries, school administrators on Wednesday found a student with a BB gun on campus.

In an unrelated incident, a student took a BB gun to Walter Johnson High School on Wednesday, according to district leaders.

In a message to the school community, Magruder Principal Leroy Evans wrote that administrators and the security staff were told in the afternoon that a student might have a weapon.

The student and two others were brought into the office and their belongings were searched. The search uncovered an unloaded BB gun, the message said.

“​​Even though this was a BB gun, we are treating this as a very serious matter,” Evans wrote, adding that an investigation involving Montgomery County police and MCPS security personnel is underway.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to request that parents speak with their children about the seriousness and danger of bringing any kind of weapon or weapon replica on to school property,” Evans wrote. “These matters are considered a violation of the law and school policy. The violators will receive a very serious disciplinary consequence in alignment with the MCPS Student Code of Conduct. Your help is needed if we are to continue to maintain a safe and secure school environment.”

In a message to the Walter Johnson community, Principal Jennifer Baker wrote that administrators there were also notified that a student had a BB gun at school. The school’s community engagement officer worked with the security staff to confiscate the weapon, she wrote.

“This is an extremely serious offense with significant consequences,” Baker wrote.

The incidents come two months and two days following the shooting at Magruder, which stunned the school community on Jan. 21.

The shooting — which left a teenager in critical condition — prompted a countywide review of school safety. Officials have not given updates on the student’s status since January.

Students from the school have given passionate testimony at recent school board meetings, detailing their experience during the multi-hour lockdown. Some have said they no longer feel safe at school.

“My peers and I don’t feel safe at school anymore. I don’t feel safe leaving to get water or to use the restroom during class,” Magruder senior Himanshu Gediya said during a school board meeting in February. “The police presence and mental health resources that were offered at Magruder specifically the week after the incident happened were only given as temporary solutions. We know that nothing has changed.”

MCPS spokesman Chris Cram said in an interview on Wednesday that while the services provided in the days following the shooting might not be as visible, students can contact “any adult at the school” for the help they need.

He said psychologists, counselors and county agencies are available. Parents can also call the school’s office and ask for help, he said.

“There’s the ongoing knowledge that this was a traumatic event, and the support goes beyond the day of and the day after,” Cram said. “Anyone who knows anything about trauma knows it manifests itself in a variety of ways at any time. So, if anybody needs anything at all, all they need to do is reach out to a trusted adult.”

Caitlynn Peetz can be reached at caitlynn.peetz@bethesdamagazine.com