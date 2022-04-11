Ashburton student remembered as lovable; death left ‘noticeable void’

The family of Muhammad Haekal Saifullah Elsyaf receives condolences in this photo that the Indonesian Embassy shared on Twitter on Saturday.

After learning their friend had been seriously injured while waiting for his school bus, some Ashburton Elementary School students went home and got to work crafting get-well cards, hopeful they would help propel him through recovery.

The students, mostly first-graders, brought them to school on Thursday, the day after the crash.

By the afternoon, they learned their classmate, Muhammad Haekal Saifullah Elsyaf, had died. He was 7 years old.

“There was a noticeable void there on Friday, previously occupied with an excited and lovable seven year-old kid with a great light about him,” Principal Gregory Mullenholz wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat on Monday. He said Muhammad’s friends were “genuinely concerned for him and devastated by his death.”

Classes were dismissed for spring break at the end of the day Friday, and students will return on April 18.

Muhammad was waiting with his father and 18-month-old sibling for his school bus at about 8:20 a.m. on Wednesday morning, near the intersection of King Charles Way and Grosvenor Lane in Bethesda.

The driver of a 2002 Honda Accord “left the roadway” according to police, and hit the family. The car went back onto the road and crossed both lanes before leaving the road again.

Police have not identified the driver, and said in an email to Bethesda Beat on Monday that there is no update to the investigation.

In the email, Officer Carlos Cortes-Vazquez wrote that the driver was an “elderly male,” but that the department does not release the names or ages of drivers unless they are charged with a crime.

In a press release on Friday, police said that if there are charges against the driver, they would be considered after the investigation is finished, in consultation with the state’s attorney’s office.

Muhammad was seriously injured and taken to an area hospital, where he died on Thursday.

The father was identified as First Secretary of the Indonesian Embassy Harun Syafa in a Twitter post from the embassy on Saturday.

We are truly saddened by the passing of Muhammad Haekal Saifullah Elsyaf, the beloved son of Mr. Harun Syafa (First Secretary). Our sincere and heartfelt condolences, love, and prayers for his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/yOWGbTLgxd — Indonesian Embassy in Washington DC, USA (@IndonesiainDC) April 10, 2022

Syafa had minor injuries. The infant was not injured, according to police.

The embassy did not respond to a request for comment on Monday.

Mullenholz remembered Muhammad as a “neat kid” who was “always so excited to be in school.”

“Muhammad was a student with a great smile and a lovable personality. He always had a wave ready for me in the hallway and always took the time to say hello,” Mullenholz said. “Muhammad had the ability to make you feel like you were the most important person to him in any moment you were with him.”

He said the school community is shocked by Muhammad’s death, especially the students who sat at the same table with him in class.

MCPS officials have said several people witnessed the crash, including many students and teachers.

Therapy dogs came to the school on Friday to support students and staff members.

In a letter to the school community last week, Mullenholz said that additional counselors and psychologists are available for students, employees and families.

A small memorial has been set up at the site of the crash where people have left flowers and toys in Muhammad’s memory.

Caitlynn Peetz can be reached at caitlynn.peetz@bethesdamagazine.com