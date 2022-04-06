Ashburton Elementary student seriously injured when hit by car near bus stop

This story was updated at 10:45 a.m. April 6, 2022, to correct the location of the crash.

An Ashburton Elementary School student was seriously injured on Wednesday morning when they were hit by a car near a school bus stop in Bethesda, according to police and school district leaders.

At about 8:20 a.m., the male student was hit by a car near the intersection of Grosvenor Place and King Charles Way, according to Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer. The intersection is near a bus stop on a route to Ashburton.

Piringer said the child sustained Priority 1 injuries, which are considered the most serious on a scale of 1 to 3.

MCPS spokesman Chris Cram confirmed the child is an Ashburton student.

No additional information was immediately available.

