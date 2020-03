As coronavirus precaution, classes at Shady Grove may shift online after spring break

University System of Maryland chancellor urges at least two weeks away from campuses

By Dan Schere

Students at The Universities at Shady Grove and other state college campuses likely will stay home for online instruction for at least two weeks when spring break ends on March 22.

That’s the guidance that Jay Perman, chancellor of the University System of Maryland, gave in a public statement on Tuesday.

Universities should prepare to deliver instruction remotely, Perman said.

The Universities at Shady Grove, a regional center of higher learning in Rockville, announced Tuesday evening, that the campus would remain open for now. (Bethesda Magazine Editor and Publisher Steve Hull is an officer on the USG Board of Advisors).

But some of the nine universities that offer classes at the campus announced the cancellation of classes for the rest of the week.

The USG campus remains open, but Executive Director Stewart Edelstein wrote in a letter to the community Tuesday that students and faculty should be prepared for the possibility of closures.

“Per the university system’s guidance, we are not encouraging students to come to USG during spring break next week or during the two-week period that follows. We are working on plans to deliver as many of our services for students online during that time and will make that information available on our website,” Edelstein wrote.

As of Tuesday evening, USG’s nine partner institutions had the following statuses posted on their websites: