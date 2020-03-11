As coronavirus precaution, classes at Shady Grove may shift online after spring break
University System of Maryland chancellor urges at least two weeks away from campuses
Students at The Universities at Shady Grove and other state college campuses likely will stay home for online instruction for at least two weeks when spring break ends on March 22.
That’s the guidance that Jay Perman, chancellor of the University System of Maryland, gave in a public statement on Tuesday.
Universities should prepare to deliver instruction remotely, Perman said.
The Universities at Shady Grove, a regional center of higher learning in Rockville, announced Tuesday evening, that the campus would remain open for now. (Bethesda Magazine Editor and Publisher Steve Hull is an officer on the USG Board of Advisors).
But some of the nine universities that offer classes at the campus announced the cancellation of classes for the rest of the week.
The USG campus remains open, but Executive Director Stewart Edelstein wrote in a letter to the community Tuesday that students and faculty should be prepared for the possibility of closures.
“Per the university system’s guidance, we are not encouraging students to come to USG during spring break next week or during the two-week period that follows. We are working on plans to deliver as many of our services for students online during that time and will make that information available on our website,” Edelstein wrote.
As of Tuesday evening, USG’s nine partner institutions had the following statuses posted on their websites:
- Bowie State University: Classes canceled Thursday and Friday. Online classes will take the place of in-person instruction March 23 through April 3.
- Salisbury University: Classes canceled Thursday and Friday. Online classes will take the place of in-person instruction March 23 through April 3.
- Towson University: Classes cancelled Wednesday, Thursday and Friday to prepare for the possibility of online-only courses after spring break.
- University of Maryland, Baltimore: Classes encouraged to shift to digital instruction this week. Classes will likely shift to being completely virtual after spring break.
- University of Baltimore: Classes will be held online for two weeks starting on March 23
- University of Maryland, Baltimore County: Classes cancelled Thursday and Friday. Online instruction online expected through April 3.
- University of Maryland, College Park: Classes cancelled the week of March 23 through 29. All instruction will be conducted online March 30 through at least April 10.
- University of Maryland, Eastern Shore: Classes offered only online March 23 through April 3.
- University of Maryland Global Campus: School focuses on online education. No changes posted on its website.