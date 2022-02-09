Appointment of McKnight as MCPS superintendent draws mostly praise, optimism from leaders

Montgomery County Board of Education members voted unanimously on Tuesday to choose Monifa McKnight as the next MCPS superintendent. Photo from Montgomery County Public Schools

The appointment of Monifa McKnight as permanent superintendent of Montgomery County Public Schools on Tuesday drew mostly positive reaction from county and community leaders.

Some current and former elected officials spoke highly of McKnight and her groundbreaking achievement as the first Black woman to lead the state’s largest school district.

The county teachers union, which has been critical of the district’s handling of COVID-19 issues, expressed optimism for the hire. A community watchdog called for better transparency by the district.

The school board unanimously named McKnight to the position on Tuesday. McKnight has been serving as interim superintendent after the departure of Jack Smith last year.

Former school board member Jeanette Dixon told Bethesda Beat on Tuesday that she thinks McKnight is the “right woman at the right time” for the job.

“I think that she has learned some valuable leadership lessons during this interim period,” she said. “She has very high expectations for students and staff, and also for herself. And I think as any leader knows, you are only as good as you surround yourself with.”

Dixon said she got to know McKnight well during her time on the school board. She recalled when former Superintendent Jack Smith first said he wanted to hire a deputy superintendent.

“I felt that it was very important that there be some diversity in the hiring, which what I meant was a woman, and a woman of color. Someone who has lived the experience of a lot of students in our school system,” Dixon said.

McKnight has drawn criticism from the county’s teachers union and the administrators union over her handling of the recent omicron variant surge during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In mid-January, the Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA), the teachers union, passed a resolution of “no confidence” toward the school system. MCEA cited an inability to address staffing shortages, student absences, adequate COVID-19 testing and clear communication of metrics used to guide decisions, among other concerns.

MCEA President Jennifer Martin told Bethesda Beat on Tuesday that despite the union’s previous concerns about the omicron variant spread, it remains “guardedly hopeful” about McKnight’s future.

“In recent weeks, the superintendent has made much more of an effort to be in conversation with the union leadership across all three unions, and has engaged us fully in plans such as the inclement weather systems learning plan for the remainder of this year,” Martin said. “So, we feel that there are some encouraging signs.”

Martin said she expected that McKnight would be appointed permanently as superintendent.

“We knew the board was supportive of Dr. McKnight and there was little doubt in our minds that the board was going to select her as permanent superintendent,” she said.

When asked if the union would have preferred a candidate from outside the school system, Martin said there is “no magical person” who is a perfect fit for the job.

“In my view, there are certain benefits to having someone who’s local,” she said. “I understand why the board made its decision. However, this is a superintendent who is going to have a lot to learn about managing a district of this size, and with so many challenges that we’re currently facing.”

Pia Morrison, the president of the employees union SEIU Local 500, congratulated McKnight on being the first Black woman to lead MCPS in a statement on Tuesday.

“We look forward to working collaboratively with Dr. McKnight to address the many challenges that COVID has presented,” she said in the statement. “In addition, we look forward to working with Dr. McKnight and her leadership team to improve the lives of MCPS support staff professionals and engaging in work to address the social and emotional well-being of staff and students.”

Christine Handy, the president of the Montgomery County Association of Administrators and Principals, could not immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday.

Dixon said she thinks McKnight has been criticized “excessively” for her handling of the omicron surge, noting that the pandemic has changed life for everyone.

“I think that certainly, we have never experienced anything like this in our lifetime, and I think she has been doing some of the same things that have been done, not just in Maryland, but in the country,” she said. “You know, I don’t see any people giving pushback and criticisms about that.”

A group of seven pastors in the Black Ministers Conference of Montgomery County recently signed a letter alleging that McKnight was being “strategically and unjustly vilified” as a superintendent candidate and that it was an effort to “destroy another professionally qualified woman of color,” The Washington Post reported last week.

Attempts by Bethesda Beat to reach members of the Black Ministers Conference on Tuesday were unsuccessful.

When asked by a reporter about the letter on Tuesday at a news conference and whether she was being targeted due to her race or gender, McKnight said, “I’ve always been a woman. I’ve always been African American, and there are just some things you learn about how you move and you manage and you work through different situations.”

“And whatever opinions exist around how our community feels about things, I want us to focus on what is our shared intention and what is the thing that we care about,” she said. “Because there’s a million things that could tear us apart. … What I want us to do is readjust to what’s our shared collective responsibility and the thing that we love and care about, and that’s our children in this community….”

Janis Sartucci, of the Parents Coalition of Montgomery County, a watchdog group, told Bethesda Beat on Tuesday that her organization is continuing to push for transparency and accountability. She said the group didn’t know who was on the community panel that was involved in the review process.

“Unfortunately, this superintendent [search] process was one of the most closed ones we’ve seen,” she said.

Sartucci said she wants to see better communication from McKnight, particularly on how money is spent. She said McKnight hasn’t provided a clear answer on 25 electric buses that were supposed to be delivered earlier this school year.

Sartucci said superintendents who preceded McKnight also lacked transparency, and McKnight has continued that trend.

“She’s the superintendent. She’s accountable for what goes on,” Sartucci said.

The Montgomery County Council of PTAs (MCCPTA) said in a statement Tuesday that McKnight’s “commitment to closing the achievement gap, to ensuring an equitable and safe school climate, and to walking alongside our community to hear our needs is a testament to her ability to lead our school system on a new journey, and will stand her in good stead as she works to overcome the very real challenges of the pandemic.”

“Dr. McKnight’s deep understanding of our school system’s strengths, as well as our shortcomings, makes her uniquely positioned to take bold action, revisit our system’s priorities, and recruit fresh perspectives to ensure that our students have every opportunity to realize their potential,” it stated.

Cynthia Simonson, the president of the MCCPTA, could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

The Montgomery County Council, in a statement Tuesday, said McKnight is a “relentless advocate for educational equity and excellence and is a champion for advancing the interests and the well-being of children.”

“She also is committed to professional development and continuous improvement across the MCPS system,” the council said.

County Executive Marc Elrich said in a statement Tuesday that McKnight has had to deal with the significant challenges of the pandemic and that “there was no off-the-shelf playbook to guide any of us.”

“She is fortunate to work with teachers, principals and support staff that, like Dr. McKnight, have demonstrated a great sense of compassion for our children’s education and well-being,” he said. “Now that the Board of Education has selected her as our superintendent, I look forward to working with her as we recover from this pandemic and address the myriad challenges that COVID-19 has amplified.”

Elrich noted the historic nature of McKnight’s appointment, as the second Black superintendent and the first woman.

“Dr. McKnight brings a wealth of experience to the position, and I look forward to supporting her work to ensure that all our children are college- and career-ready,” he said.

Staff writer Caitlynn Peetz contributed to this story.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com